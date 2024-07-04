"Unanimous vote this year, you feel me?": Kelsey Plum says Aces' A'ja Wilson is automatic choice to win WNBA MVP

Las Vegas Aces All-Star Kelsey Plum is backing superstar teammate A'ja Wilson for league MVP in the ongoing WNBA season. The seven-year WNBA veteran out of the University of Washington shared her thoughts on the play of their team leader at the postgame press conference following their 88-69 victory over rookie sensation Caitlin Clark and the visiting Indiana Fever on Tuesday.

A'ja Wilson had another spectacular performance on both ends in the victory, finishing with 28 points, nine rebounds, five blocks and two steals in 37 minutes of play.

Plum highlighted that as she addressed the media following the game while batting for Wilson as the league's most valuable player, saying:

"Just another night at the the office, like, we take it for granted. But we're watching one of the greatest players of all time in front of our eyes... It's a unanimous vote this year [for her as MVP], you feel me? Just saying."

A'ja Wilson is currently averaging 27 points, 11 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.9 steals per contest for the Aces, who are 11-5 for the season, fifth in the league in the standings.

The former South Carolina standout has won the league MVP award twice, in 2020 and 2022. She is also a six-time NBA All-Star and two-time champion and is a member of the Team USA playing in the Paris Olympic Games beginning later this month.

A'ja Wilson gets solid support from Kelsey Plum in win over Fever

A'ja Wilson got solid support from the rest of the Las Vegas Aces in their 88-69 victory on Tuesday. In particular, Kelsey Plum, who showcased steady marksmanship throughout the contest.

The All-Star guard and Team USA member exploded for a game-high 34 points on 11-of-20 shooting and 6-of-11 from deep to help Wilson set the pace in the dominant victory. She also had six rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes.

Plum also helped limit Fever rookie Caitlin Clark to just 13 points on 4-of-12 shooting and 1-of-7 from three in front of a huge crowd of 20,366 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

A'ja Wilson, meanwhile, posted her steady numbers of 28 points, nine rebounds, five blocks and two steals in 37 minutes of play, anchoring the Aces' attack on both ends.

The win was the fifth straight for the two-time defending WNBA champions Aces to improve to 11-5 for the season. They next play on Thursday at home again against the Washington Mystics.

