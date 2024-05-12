"Unnecessary flexing for no reason": WNBA fans rally as Angel Reese decries against intrusive fans behavior on Twitter

WNBA star Angel Reese is no stranger to fame anymore, but great fame often comes with intrusions on one's personal life. Perhaps, she's beginning to experience the side effects of popularity.

After someone apparently took pictures of Reese’s car and posted them on social media, she called out the action on X on Sunday.

“I think taking a picture of somebody car & posting it on social media is the weirdest thing ever. Having security or not i just wanna know what do you get from that??”

Fans on social media had divided reactions to Angel Reese’s post, with some asking her to consider it normal given her fame, while some agreed with her that it was an attack on her privacy.

One wrote that some people who do not own expensive cars flex on social media by posting pictures of big cars as if it was their own. Another fan wrote that people who do not have their own lives mostly indulge in such actions.

“Unnecessary flexing for no reason. People who get an sense of pride wouldn’t operate like that some people want their own while some others want someone else got and flex like it’s theirs.”

"Don’t take it personally, some people are living with no life. Getchu a gun bew," one wrote.

"True it’s weird of people to take pics without your permission. Big time celebrities sometimes get basic cars for security," another posted.

Alluding to her star status, one wrote that people don't see celebrities as "normal" human beings.

"Tint ur windows, this is gonna be so difficult 4 u cuz ppl who duz this don't see u as human "normal" they wanna see u crack so they can hav negative comments as they justify their actions, buy lots of white t-shirts blue jeans wear that until u hav 2 dress up," a fan wrote.

However, some fans tweeted that the action was completely normal and perhaps Reese was overreacting.

"What't the difference between posting a pic of a nice car versus posting anything? It's weird that you think that's weird," one tweeted.

"If I see a bad ass car I'm taking a picture, and posting it. No license plate, or owner around will be in my picture. I just like cars bruh," another wrote.

Angel Reese calls out people on social media for creating her AI image

This is not the first time that Angel Reese has called out people for intrusive behavior. In March, Reese, who was then still with the LSU Tigers, posted that people creating pictures of her through AI and spreading them on social media were “weird.”

“creating fake AI pictures of me is crazy and weird AF!,” Angel Reese wrote.

In this AI age, Reese is not the only popular person dealing with people creating fake pictures. The Chicago Sky rookie is young and new to fame and handling such distracting images online.