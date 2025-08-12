"Unreal": Aliyah Boston and Cameron Brink can’t hide their true feelings as Sparks' $338,056 star turns heads in glamorous all-white ‘milk’ ensemble

The LA Sparks are arguably the hottest team in the WNBA right now. Their forward Rickea Jackson has been one of their go-to players amid their impressive run, but on Tuesday, she set the Crypto.com Arena on fire for a different reason.Ahead of the tough matchup against the New York Liberty, Jackson's tunnel fit was far tougher. She wore a body-tight all-white ensemble and a pair of white leather boots. Jackson wore a pair of asymmetric, tight white pants and a matching color cutout top.The $338,056 Sparks player's (per Spotrac) stunning look also featured a small white leather bag and sunglasses. Jackson posted a slo-mo video of herself walking into the tunnel before the game. Jackson's caption thoroughly matched the vibe of her outfit.&quot;He need some milhkkkk,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRickea Jackson is among the most stylish WNBA athletes, and it was inevitable that she drew her fellow WNBA players' attention. The reactions poured in from players in the comments section.Jackson's Sparks teammate, Rae Burrell, reacted to the post with one word and a series of heart-in-the-eyes emojis.&quot;GODLYYY😍😍😍.&quot;Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston was stunned by Jackson's look.&quot;All I can say is wow😍😍😍😍,&quot; she wrote.Courtney Williams also commented on the post.&quot;FINEEE SHYTTTTTT,&quot; the Minnesota Lynx star wrote.Comments on the postJackson's teammate posted a perfect reply to her caption.&quot;And you wonder why 😂😂😂😂😂,&quot; Dearica Hamby wrote.Sparks' sophomore star and a fashion icon herself, Cameron Brink, posted a one-word reaction to the post.&quot;unreallllllllll!!!!!&quot; Brink wrote.Lynx's new member, DiJonai Carrington, also commented with a series of heart-in-eyes and fire emojis.&quot;Are you reaaaaal😍😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥,&quot; she wrote.Comments on the postCameron Brink has fueled the Sparks on her returnThe LA Sparks, as a team, have a lot of promising players. However, throughout the 2025 season, they have either missed chemistry with a new lineup in place or the injuries have put them a few steps behind.However, it seems like they have finally found everything going for them. Both Rae Burrell and Cameron Brink have returned from injury. Although Brink is one of the best shot blockers in the league, her contribution on offense has been a big highlight on her return.In six games, she has averaged 7.0 points and 2.2 blocks in just 14 minutes. She is also shooting 46.7% from the 3-point line.The team currently sits at No. 9 seed in the league with a 15-16 record. They have an impressive 8-2 record in their last 10 games, as they take on Liberty in their home game.