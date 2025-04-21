"Wait, where are A'ja and Angel"? - Caitlin Clark leaves fans stunned after outselling LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and even the GOAT in jersey sales

The latest data on basketball jersey sales left some fans stunned because Caitlin Clark outsold several top NBA superstars. The Indiana Fever star sold more jerseys than LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and even Michael Jordan, only failing to get past Steph Curry.

According to Fanatics' jersey sales data from September to November 2024, Clark had the second-highest-selling basketball jerseys. Curry topped the list, followed by the Iowa product, then Jalen Brunson, Jayson Tatum and "King James." Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant, MJ, Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic round out the Top 10.

Clark was the only WNBA player on the list, and it's even more impressive that it happened when their season was over. The Fever were already on vacation by mid-September, so it's an amazing show of star power for the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year.

There's no doubt that Caitlin Clark is the most popular WNBA player today. She brought a lot of eyes to the product and is one of the reasons why it's thriving.

However, it's still shocking to some fans that Clark was so popular that she outsold some of the biggest stars in the NBA, while others couldn't help but take some shots at A'ja Wilson and Angel Reese.

"Wait wait, where are A'ja and Angel? This can't be accurate!" a fan sarcastically asked.

"Wait, I was told Angel carried CC last year?" one fan asked`.

"Amazing, as much as MJ still at # 8 after more than 20 years of retirement. I can only picture thats Caitlin's future…Thats only jerseys.. Total merch she is probably at number one," another fan claimed.

"If weren’t priced so high, Cailtin would have really killed it," a fan tweeted.

"She is so freaking GOATED," one fan commented.

"Only a fool would say she's not the face of the league," another fan remarked.

Caitlin Clark's success wasn't just off the court since she led the Indiana Fever back to the WNBA playoffs. They were swept by the Connecticut Sun in the first round, but the franchise has fully embraced Clark. They overhauled the front office, coaching staff and roster to help her succeed.

Former Sky player praises Caitlin Clark

Things are starting to look even brighter for Caitlin Clark heading into the 2025 WNBA season. More and more players are recognizing her greatness early in her career, including a former Chicago Sky player who hip-checked her during a game last season.

Chennedy Carter opened up about the incident, calling it part of the game that stemmed from physicality and talking trash. She has nothing against Clark, praising her by calling her a great player.

Carter is fresh off a stint in China but remains a free agent with less than a month before the start of the season. She's coming off an impressive season, but locker room issues are seemingly preventing her from getting signed by teams.

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More