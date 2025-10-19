  • home icon
“Want to get traded so badly to Toronto Tempo”: Aaliyah Edwards sends fans into overdrive after eye-catching courtside outing at Raptors game

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 19, 2025 03:00 GMT
WNBA: AUG 21 Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
NBA fans reacted to Aaliyah Edwards' courtside outing at Raptors game [Picture Credit: Getty]

Connecticut Sun player Aaliyah Edwards showed up for the Toronto Raptors' final preseason game at Scotiabank Arena. WNBA fans were loving the Canadian players showing up at the Raptors game, and some even dreamt of Edwards playing for the Toronto Tempo, the 14th WNBA team, set to debut in 2026.

A video that surfaced on X, Edwards talking to Raptors guard Gradey Dick on the courtside. She wore a unique Raptors top and paired it with a pair of denim.

One of the fans wanted the 14th WNBA team, Toronto Tempo, based in Toronto, to draft Edwards.

"I need aaliyah edwards on the toronto tempo btw."
One of the fans was intrigued by Edwards' Raptors top.

"Aaliyah Edwards gotta tell us where that top came from the toronto women need it."
"I truly hope to see Aaliyah Edwards on the Toronto Tempo next season."
A fan said that former UConn player Edwards should be teammates with upcoming UConn talent Sarah Strong on the new WNBA team in Toronto.

"that aaliyah edwards and sarah strong duo in toronto is gonna hit like crack."
Meanwhile, one of the fans said that Edwards was at the game in Toronto, because she wanted to join the Toronto Tempp next season.

"Wants to get traded so badly to Toronto Tempo."
One of the fans hilariously told the WNBA star not to hit on the Raptors player.

"He's taken 🤣💀."
Aaliyah Edwards shows love to Connecticut after 2025 season

The Connecticut Sun acquired Edwards from Washington in exchange for Jacy Sheldon and a 2026 first-round pick. Although she played only 15 games in the Sun's jersey, in her exit interview, the young forward player shared her feelings about returning home, where she played her college.

She thanked the Sun's fans for supporting her with her UConn jersey.

"Putting on a Sun jersey was surreal," Edwards said. "The fans and overflowing support I got from everyone was more than I could have asked for. Seeing little girls come to Sun games with my UConn jersey was amazing. It was good to see that No. 3 again."
"But really I felt refreshed with this organization. I'm grateful I got the opportunity to be impactful. We didn't get as many wins as we would have liked but we did get a couple good streaks going."

Before being traded to the Sun, Edwards played 21 games with the Washington Wizards and averaged 6.0 points and 3.3 rebounds. She played 15 games with the Sun in the 2025 season and averaged 4.6 points and 4.2 rebounds. However, she only averaged 17.0 minutes.

