  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "You gonna force a trade to Tempo?" - WNBA fans push Angel Reese to play for Toronto after Sky star hypes brother Julian Reese’s Raptors deal

"You gonna force a trade to Tempo?" - WNBA fans push Angel Reese to play for Toronto after Sky star hypes brother Julian Reese’s Raptors deal

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 18, 2025 07:20 GMT
WNBA fans pushed Angel Reese to play for Toronto after Sky star hypes brother Julian Reese&rsquo;s Raptors deal [Picture Credit: Getty]
WNBA fans pushed Angel Reese to play for Toronto after Sky star hypes brother Julian Reese’s Raptors deal [Picture Credit: Getty]

After Angel Reese's brother, Julian Reese, signed with the Toronto Raptors, WNBA fans pushed the Chicago Sky star to sign with the upcoming Toronto Temp team. On Friday, it was reported that Julian had signed the Exhibit 10 contract with the Raptors, attracting an elated reaction from her WNBA star sister.

Ad

She reposted a post from @TerrapinHoops on her X handle and showered love on her younger brother.

"Congrats to my baby brother! Love you!" she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky ended the 2025 season on a rough note. Reacting to Reese's post, a fan asked Reese if she was joining the Tempo team that starts their season in 2026.

"So you gonna force a trade to the tempo?🤔👀."
Ad

A fan predicted that Angel Reese would soon be signing with the Toronto WNBA team.

"Well, I guess you'll be seeing the view from up north soon!🏃‍➡️🔥✨🕊."
Ad

A fan took a shot at Julian Reese and said that he was not a better player than his sister.

"Imagine your sister being better then u I'd be in the gym every night till my nails bleed bruh 😭."
Ad

One of the fans to Angel Reese, who with her brother now signed with the Raptors, it was a signal that she should sign with the Toronto Tempo.

"time to come to Toronto Tempo’s angel 🌶️."
Ad

One of the fans sent a heartfelt congratulatory message to the Reese family.

"Congratulations 👏🎉 Y'all just winning. Happy for your entire family."
Ad

One fan took a shot at the brother-sister duo.

"Maybe at least one of you can ball. We'll see."
Ad

One of the fans was very sure about the Sky star signing with the Toronto Tempo.

"when u coming to the tempo."
Ad

WNBA legend heaps praise on Angel Reese's historic Victoria's Secret appearance

After making her Hollywood debut alongside Idris Elba in "A House of Dynamite," Angel Reese created history in fashion. She became the first-ever athlete to walk the Victoria's Secret runway. The Chicago Sky star's appearance made headlines, and she was hailed by the WNBA community, including legend Lisa Leslie.

Ad

Earlier this week, during her appearance on "Good Fellow with Ros Gold-Onwude," Leslie shared her proud moment watching Reese walk the lingerie giant's fashion walk in New York City.

"I thought it was amazing, she looked beautiful. I thought she had the confidence that she needed. And it's her first time," Leslie said. "I just sent her a personal message and I was very proud of her. I'm happy that she's the first WNBA player to do it because that's going to open doors hopefully, for more."

Angel Reese was also joined by soccer legend and Sue Bird's wife, Megan Rapinoe, and Olympic gymnast, Sunisa Lee. Before getting on the runway, Reese said that she wanted to inspire young girls and help them believe that anything was possible in life.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications