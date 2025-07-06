Angel Reese reacts as brother Julian Reese scores debut bucket on Lakers: "Come on Ju"

Angel Reese shared her excitement after her younger brother, Julian Reese, made his first NBA bucket in the LA Lakers jersey. The Chicago Sky star took to social media to express her excitement.

The WNBA star's 22-year-old brother took the court on Saturday in the California Classic Summer League opener against the Golden State Warriors. Julian Reese played his first game as a starter.

In the second quarter, RJ Davis made a difficult pass to Reese under the basket. Reese somehow collected the ball, rose up and scored over two Warriors defenders.

Angel Reese couldn't contain her excitement. She made a post on X, hyping up her brother.

"COME ON JU," she wrote in the post.

The Lakers have been looking to add depth to their frontcourt since last season, given how it impacted their chances to advance further in the NBA playoffs. The Purple & Gold signed Reese's brother, who played for the Maryland Terrapins as a forward.

He signed a free agent contract with the Lakers on June 29. Reese has a chance to prove himself in the Summer League, which could give him a chance to enter the Lakers' training camp with the team in September later this year.

As a senior, Julian Reese averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 blocks. He also shot 55.5% of his field goal attempts. Given the Lakers want to improve their frontcourt, Reese has a chance to make the roster if he proves himself in the Summer League.

How many points did Julian Reese score in his Summer League debut?

Angel Reese's younger brother didn't spend much time on the court in his debut. Reese played just over eight minutes, the least among all the Lakers players who took the court. He had two points and two rebounds while making one of two shots from the field.

In the 84-89 loss to the Warriors, starting forward Cole Swider led the team with 24 points, making seven of 10 shots from the field, including six of eight from the 3-point line. DJ Steward and reserve forward Darius Bazley also scored 20 and 10 points, respectively.

Julian Reese has serious competition from other players in his position. Both Swider and Bazley had an impressive game on Saturday. Lakers coach Lindsey Harding would give him more minutes when the Lakers face the Miami Heat tomorrow.

