Warriors' $26,145,000 guard rocks Caitlin Clark's Kobe 5 PEs during Steph Curry's 50-point night

Golden State Warriors player Gary Payton II was seen donning WNBA icon Caitlin Clark's Kobe 5 PEs on Thursday against the Orlando Magic. The $26,145,000 guard wore the sneakers on a special night for the Warriors team, as they earned their fifth straight win while Stephen Curry dropped 56 points at the Kia Center.

The former Wizard was seen rocking Clark's player exclusive shoe in Florida as his team beat the Magic by a score of 121-115. Media personality Nick DePaula, who covers the footwear industry within the NBA and WNBA, pointed out this detail on X (formerly Twitter):

"GP2 laced up Caitlin Clark’s Kobe 5 PEs tonight," he captioned the post highlighting Payton's footwear.

The Kobe 5's worn by Payton were an exclusive pair and had a unique colorway. This pair is yet to be released for retail and was reportedly launched by Nike earlier this month. However, the former Oregon State guard, who signed a 3-year $26,145,000 contract with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022, seems to have good contacts within Nike as he donned the unreleased pair against the Magic on Thursday.

On a night where Stephen Curry dropped 56 points, Payton II's sneaker game earned quite the attention. The guard has been a pivotal piece for the Warriors off the bench, averaging 5.4 points per game while providing solid defense in 13.4 minutes of game time.

Nike releases new colorway for Caitlin Clark's Kobe 5 PE

Caitlin Clark made history in April 2024 when she signed a $28-million, 8-year contract with Nike. The Indiana Fever star's contract is reportedly the biggest sneaker deal in women's basketball history and it will see her get a signature shoe as well.

Since her signature shoe hasn't been released yet, Nike has provided Clark with player exclusive Kobe 5 sneakers. She has been donning the Kobe 5's all season and has already been given a "Kobe" exclusive colorway in gold.

According to multiple reports, Nike is set to release another colorway for the player exclusive sneaker with an Indiana Fever theme. The shoe, which was leaked on X (formerly Twitter) in February, will feature the Fever's logo colors of blue, red and gold, with the primary color being blue.

The shoe features blue in the soles and the body, while red is used for the laces and the lip. Kobe's logo and the Nike swoosh is featured in Gold, giving the sneaker a unique look.

