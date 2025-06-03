Washington Mystics injury report: Latest on Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron's availability for showdown vs Indiana Fever (June 3)

The Washington Mystics are set to face the Indiana Fever for the second time this WNBA regular season on Tuesday. In their first meeting, the Mystics secured an 83-77 victory, with Fever star point guard Caitlin Clark sidelined due to a quad injury. Clark remains out for Tuesday’s game, giving the Mystics another strong opportunity to notch a win over their conference rivals.

Adding to the Fever’s challenges, guard Sophie Cunningham has also been ruled out, leaving Indiana without two of its top backcourt players and most reliable 3-point shooters.

On the other hand, the Mystics will enter the matchup with a near-complete roster, with the only absence being rookie Georgia Amoore, who has yet to make her debut this season due to an ACL injury.

However, there’s a positive sign for the No. 6 overall pick, as she was spotted doing light individual work with a trainer ahead of the game. The franchise and its fans are hopeful her recovery continues without any setbacks.

Rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen will once again be in the spotlight, having delivered impressive performances in the first matchup against Indiana.

Citron posted 13 points and seven rebounds, while Iriafen added 16 points and eight boards, both playing crucial roles in the team's win. As the Mystics aim to build on that success, all eyes will be on the dynamic rookie duo to step up once more.

Where to watch Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever

The Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever showdown will take place on Tuesday evening at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (4 p.m. Pacific).

Fans can catch the action live on MeTV and NBA TV. Additionally, the game will be available for streaming via the WNBA League Pass and the FuboTV app and website, though regional blackout restrictions may apply.

