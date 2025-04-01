Watch: Caitlin Clark amped as viral YouTuber drains insane trick shot from stands at BF Connor McCaffery's Butler's gym

The kings of trick shots collaborated with WNBA star Caitlin Clark and teased a video of their work on Instagram. The sports and comedy group Dude Perfect posted a video of one of their prominent cast members, Tyler Toney, with the Indiana Fever star.

The video showed Toney and Clark walking up the stands inside Hinkle Fieldhouse, where Butler University plays its home games. The Fever star was able to be in the arena since her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, is part of the coaching staff.

As they walked, Toney said he had a name ready for his trick shot.

"I was going to all this the Butler Longball," Toney said. "But Caitlin came up with a better name. Tell 'em."

"The Hinkle Heave," Clark said.

After letting the fans know the name, Toney showed off his promising skills and made the shot from the stands. The shot from the famous YouTuber got the 2024 Rookie of the Year pumped up. Watch the video below.

The post hinted that there will be a new video with Clark. She will be part of a long list of iconic athletes who have worked on videos with longtime content creators.

In the past, Dude Perfect has worked with stars like Luka Doncic, Steph Curry and Chris Paul.

Caitlin Clark's new buffed-up physique shows her work in the gym has started to pay off

Caitlin Clark has garnered attention with her recent appearance. The Fever star was photographed at a recent basketball game that she attended. The picture showed that she gained a bit of muscle definition during the offseason.

This could be in preparation for her sophomore season in the league. In her rookie year, other players didn't go easy on her, often getting too physical with Clark. This happened too often throughout her first season in the WNBA, especially on the defensive end.

The muscle gain she had during her free time was the obvious change during the offseason. The difference she had with her body garnered some talk from the fans on social media. Here are some of what the fans said about her body transformation.

"Good for her, she’s going to lay some smack down next season!" a fan said.

"Those muscles are just a bonus🏆" another fan said.

"MJ/Kobe did that when the league was trying to rough them up," one fan commented.

Other fans compared Clark's offseason to other players.

"Can Angle Reese do this?" a fan said.

"Exactly why clark is the queen and not reese but we knew that already," another fan commented.

"See while other stars in her league complaining bout getting paid, all over social media. She been in the gym working," a fan said.

