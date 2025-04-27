WATCH: Caitlin Clark spreads joy with heartfelt sneaker gesture to young fan

It is hard not to love Caitlin Clark after seeing her interactions with kids. The Indiana Fever star is not just a fan favorite, but has also captured the hearts and inspired thousands of children.

Ad

In a video shared on X/Twitter on Saturday, April 26, Caitlin Clark had a wholesome moment with a young fan. A young fan handed the Fever star his shoe with an adorable sidenote for Clark.

"Caitlin, can you sign my shoe? i was rooting for you," he told the WNBA star.

The side note seemingly melted Clark's heart, as she thanked the young fan with a big smile as she signed the shoe.

Ad

Trending

"Thanks buddy," she said.

Take a look at the video.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While it is unknown when or where this interaction took place, it was thankfully captured on camera. Interestingly, there have been more than a few instances where Clark had a heartwarming interaction with one of her young fans and signed their sneakers.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have already started team practice for the 2025 WNBA season. They will start the stint for the next season with a preseason game against the Washington Mystics on May 3 next month.

Ad

Courtney Williams puts Caitlin Clark's greatness into perspective

If there was any doubt left about Caitlin Clark's talent, she proved those doubters wrong after her rookie year. While Clark has acquired a massive fanbase and become an immovable force in the WNBA in just one year, there are still those who believe that the Fever superstar is overrated.

Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams took the opportunity to put the Fever star's greatness into perspective. On April 25, in conversation with her dad, Donald Williams, she gave the Fever star her flowers.

Ad

The WNBA star said that it was already very hard for the players to adjust to the WNBA after transitioning from college. She added that people didn't give enough credit to Clark for breaking the assists record in the rookie season.

"Caitlin Clark a problem bro," Williams said. "I just think about my rookie year and I think about how I came into the league and I am like bro, it was such a crazy transition for me to just understand what it's like to play at pro level."

Ad

"This girl come in as rookie and she broke the record for assists. I don't think people really understand like how crazy that is to do as a rookie...Shoutout to Caitlin, she is only gonna get better."

Expand Tweet

Clark led the league in assists per game [8.4] and was the first rookie to do so. With 337 total assists, she surpassed Alyssa Thomas [317] for the most assists in a season by a player.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More