WATCH: Cameron Brink sets fashion statement in behind-the-scenes moments from SI Swimsuit debut

Since arriving in the WNBA, Cameron Brink has been leaving her mark everywhere. The LA Sparks star will debut in the next Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue 2025.

In the latest behind-the-scene video by SI Swimsuit, Brink looked excited about her newest venture. The caption of the video read,

"This 2025 SI Swimsuit roster is looking so good. 👙,"

In the behind-the-scenes video, Brink wore a white crop top and denim shorts in a clothing store. She was joined by her fiancee, Ben Felter, who sat behind her, smiling at her while she recorded the video. The text appeared on the video that said,

Trending

"An SI Swimsuit model?"

"Shut Up."

Cameron Brink is not the first WNBA player to appear on the SI Swimsuit issue. Skylar Diggins-Smith appeared on the cover in 2014.

Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird, DiDi Richards, and Nneka Ogwumike made it to the cover in the 2022 issue. In 2023, Angel Reese also made the cover when she was still playing for LSU.

If the ACL injury that ended her rookie season marked a big hurdle for her, good things have also happened with Cameron Brink. Not only did she land brand deals, but she also got engaged to her boyfriend Ben Felter.

Cameron Brink weighs in on her financial future, says she saved 90 percent of her first WNBA income

Cameron Brink in action for Los Angeles Sparks. (Credits: Getty)

Cameron Brink was selected by the LA Sparks at No. 2 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft. In her rookie year, the Sparks paid Brink $76,535 and she made a very sound financial decision. Brink told CNBC that she only spent 10% of the money she earned from the WNBA and saved the rest.

Despite being among the league's newest players, Brink is one of the biggest names in the WNBA. Her popularity has helped her land multiple endorsement deals with brands.

With money coming in while she is still playing in the WNBA, Brink said that she wants to make sound financial decisions because she doesn't want to be working throughout her life.

“I’m really thinking about my financial future,” Brink told CNBC Make It an email. “I want to ensure that I’m setting myself up for a comfortable lifestyle down the line because I definitely don’t want to be working forever.”

The WNBA star also said she is cautious about her finances, keeping her "spending in check" and "saving as much as she can."

Brink is earning more off the court, but the WNBA remains her primary focus because being a WNBA player is the foundation of her popularity. The LA Sparks player will make $78,066 from her WNBA salary next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback