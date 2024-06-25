Watch: Chennedy Carter blares Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' as Sky Players groove on boat trip post thrilling win over Fever

Chennedy Carter and the Chicago Sky are elated after defeating Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Sunday in a thrilling 88-87 matchup at Wintrust Arena. The team is now on a two-game winning streak, looking solid after a string of bad results.

Hours after clinching the win, Carter took to Instagram to spend some time with fans. The guard recorded herself with some teammates on a boat, listening to Kendrick Lamar's song "Not Like Us." An excerpt of the video shows Marina Mabrey, Dana Evans and Lindsay Allen dancing and singing along to the song.

Despite going through some rough moments last week, the Chicago Sky has been one of the most entertaining teams in the 2024 WNBA season. They are back on the right track after beating the Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever in consecutive match-ups.

Chicago is still below the .500 mark but seems to be heating up after losing four straight games. Carter has been an unsung hero this season, establishing herself as a Sixth Player of the Year candidate, leading the team even during its losses.

Chennedy Carter shined against the Indiana Fever

After a controversial first matchup with the Indiana Fever, where Chennedy Carter allegedly cussed at Caitlin Clark, the Sky guard has gotten extra attention whenever she faces the Indie rookie.

It seems Carter still has more to say, but she's letting her play do the talking. She scored 23 points in 29 minutes, grabbing two rebounds and dishing five assists to record a plus-minus of +12. She shot 8-for-12 from the field and 1-for-1 from the 3-point line.

Only Angel Reese scored more points than her with 25, but the plus-minus Carter recorded was the best on either team.

Chennedy Carter dissed Indiana Fever after big win

Following the dramatic win against the Indiana Fever on Sunday, Carter sent a message to her opponents on social media. Using the song that she was listening to, the guard said:

"pssss I see dead people … #theynotlikeus," Chennedy Carter tweeted.

After everything that has transpired between the Sky and the Fever, it seems Carter isn't wasting the chance to trash-talk Indiana.