Watch: Chennedy Carter refuses to answer Caitlin Clark questions, sparking Angel Reese' tweet and resulting outcry

Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter was allegedly subjected to "harassment" at the team's hotel in Washington ahead of their matchup against the Washington Mystics on Thursday, as reported by Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times. A man approached the team with a camera while they were getting off their bus and attempted to speak with Carter.

He questioned her regarding her mid-game altercation with Caitlin Clark during the Sky-Fever matchup on Friday.

Chicago Sky's general manager Jeff Pagliocca clarified that the police were not called and that the team's security escorted the man away from the players.

“It was over as fast as it started,” Pagliocca told The Chicago Sun-Times. “I’m very confident in our security always making our players feel safe. Today was a great example of how critical they are to our team.”

The incident sparked outrage from many Sky players, including their star rookie Angel Reese.

"Finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK. this really is outta control and needs to STOP," Reese tweeted.

Chennedy Carter found herself in the middle of an ongoing controversy after she delivered an unprompted shoulder check on Caitlin Clark with just over 15 seconds remaining in the third quarter of the Sky-Fever matchup on Friday.

The hit on Clark was initially called a common away-from-play foul. However, the controversial foul was upgraded to a flagrant foul by the WNBA upon review after the conclusion of the game.

Chennedy Carter chalks the hard foul up to competition

After previously declining to answer questions related to her hard foul on Caitlin Clark in the post-game interview, Chennedy Carter opened up to reporters during the team's practice on Monday. Carter said that she would not change her playing style despite facing widespread criticism for knocking down the Indiana Fever's star rookie.

"I'm a competitor, and I'm going to compete no matter who you are, and no matter who's in front of me," Carter said. "So that's just what it was. Heat of the moment play. We're getting at it. We're getting back and forth. It's basketball. It's all hoops. After we finish the game, it's all love.

"I don't have any regrets with anything. I'm going to compete and play 100% hard, no matter who it is – like I said – or who we're playing. No, I don't have any regrets."

Despite Chennedy Carter's hard foul on her, Caitlin Clark was seemingly unfazed by it. The 2024 WNBA draft's first overall pick brushed off the incident during the post-game interview, citing the level of physicality in the WNBA.