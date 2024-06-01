WATCH: Dream and Aces players start jawing off at one another as close game reaches heated climax

Things got heated during the final moments of Atlanta Dream's upset win over the defending champions, the Las Vegas Aces, on May 31. The Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young and the Atlanta Dream's Aerial Powers were involved in a heated exchange with just 1:25 minutes remaining in the game.

Jackie Young and Aerial Powers got in each other's faces and began jawing. Powers looked more animated than Young as the Atlanta Dream were nearing a massive victory over the far superior Aces.

Las Vegas Aces players, along with Atlanta Dream players and match referees, stepped in to diffuse the situation. Both players were handed a technical foul.

After the game, Aerial Powers revealed “She (Jackie Young) told me I wasn’t really like that, and I said, 'I'm really like that'," before they were separated.

Both Aerial Powers and Jackie Young had ordinary games in terms of shooting on Friday. Powers registered seven points on 1-7 shooting from the field after coming off the bench for the Atlanta Dream.

Young had 15 points, but the Las Vegas Aces' point guard struggled from the field, shooting 4-15. Young also contributed six rebounds and five assists.

Atlanta Dream register their biggest win of their season

Playing at Gateway Center Arena at College Park in front of their home crowd, the Atlanta Dream registered their biggest win of the season by out-hustling the defending champion. The hosts secured a hard-fought 78-74 victory in a game that went down to the wire.

Allisha Gray was the star for the Atlanta Dream, as the 29-year-old shooting guard dropped 24 points and went 6-7 from three-point range. Gray also contributed four rebounds and three assists. Rhyne Howard was the only other Atlanta Dream player in double digits, scoring 16 points.

For the Las Vegas Aces, superstar A'ja Wilson had another solid MVP-esque performance, but her effort was in vain. The reigning Finals MVP scored 28 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and recorded four blocks. Kelsey Plum (19 points) and Jackie Young (15 points) provided the scoring push for the Las Vegas Aces, but it wasn't enough.

With the win, the Atlanta Dream improved to 4-2 on the season and currently holds the third-best record in the league. Following the recent setback, the Las Vegas Aces slipped to 4-2 on the season and will look to recover quickly from this defeat.