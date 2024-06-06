Dallas Wings forward Monique Billings and her WNBA teammates turned heads with their outfits ahead of their showdown against the Las Vegas Aces. Billings is making her mark with her new team on and off the court. The Wings will play against the Aces tonight for the first time this season.

Billings and her teammates turned their pre-game entrance into a runway with their interesting fits. The Wings forward was the first to show off her looks before the game and she even stopped in front of the camera to strike some poses.

The 28-year-old forward wore a denim top with a tight pair of denim jeans. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and high heels. Her teammates followed her lead and showed off their clothes ahead of their regular season game. Watch the video below to see the Wings players with their outfits.

Billings has been exceptional in her first games as a member of the Dallas squad. Through six games, she has averaged 14 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists while also shooting 33.3% of her attempts from three. The 6-foot-4 forward has shot well in the field as she's made 53.3% of her field goals.

The forward has shown improvement so far this season. Billings is averaging more points this season compared to her final year with the Atlanta Dream. Last season, she only made 4.8 points, five rebounds and 0.8 assists.

How have the Dallas Wings performed this season?

The Dallas Wings have been middle of the pack so far. They have a 3-4 record, which puts them in the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. Their star point guard, Arike Ogunbowale, has improved her play in the early stages of the season.

Ogunbowale is averaging 26.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Although she hasn't been efficient on the floor, her production has helped the team. She's made 36.2% of her shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc. Her points and assists are an improvement this season. In their last campaign, she led the Wings with 21.2 points and 4.5 assists.

The Wings are fifth in assists and points in the league this season and have ranked second in rebounds. Their next two games after their showdown with the Aces will be against the bottom two teams of the West, the LA Sparks and Phoenix Mercury.

