Minnesota Lynx's head coach Cheryl Reeve added yet another milestone to her glittering resume. Reeve secured second place on the list of most wins by a coach in the WNBA, after leading the Lynx to a dominant, 86-62 victory over the LA Sparks on Wednesday, Reeve broke her tie with former New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer for the second-most wins by a coach in league history.

Before the Minnesota Lynx's win over the LA Sparks, Cheryl Reeve and Laimbeer were tied with 306 victories each.

Minnesota's players recognized their coach's milestone. After the game, the Lynx's locker room erupted with wild celebrations as players mobbed coach Reeve and congratulated her on a historic night.

Some players poured water on her to commemorate her feat. The Lynx's locker room was jumping and hollering with joy.

Cheryl Reeve's 307th win as a coach in the WNBA came in her 479th contest. Reeve, who started her coaching career with the Lynx in 2010, has won four WNBA titles during her tenure (2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017). Reeve has also won the WNBA's Coach of the Year award on three occasions.

Cheryl Reeve now only trails Mike Thibault

Cheryl Reeve now only trails Mike Thibault when it comes to the list of winningest coaches in the WNBA. Reeve needs 72 more wins to equal the record.

Mike Thibault won 379 out of the 668 games as a coach in the WNBA. During his time as head coach in the league, Thibault served two franchises, the Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics.

While Reeve is second in terms of wins, her win percentage of 64.09% is the best among coaches with over 400 games in league history.

Reeve is still very much at the top of her game as a coach. With the Minnesota Lynx, she has a realistic shot at breaking Mike Thibault's all-time record.

Reeve has helped propel the Minnesota Lynx to the top of the Western Conference standings this season. After beating the LA Sparks, Minnesota Lynx improved to 7-2 for the season.

The Minnesota Lynx travel to Phoenix next to take on the Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center on Friday.

Do you think Cheryl Reeve will break Mike Thibault's all-time wins record as a coach in the WNBA?