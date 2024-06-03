Top 5 head coaches with most wins in WNBA regular season.

Minnesota Lynx's head coach, Cheryl Reeve, scaled to second place in an illustrious list after the team's win over the Dallas Wings on June 2. Cheryl Reeve became the head coach with the joint second-most wins in WNBA history. She joined Bill Laimbeer in second place on the list of most wins by a head coach in WNBA.

The Minnesota Lynx's 87-76 win over the Dallas Wings marked Reeve's 306th victory in the regular season. While Cheryl Reeve tied Bill Laimbeer for the most wins among coaches, the Minnesota Lynx's coach has a better win percentage than Laimbeer.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Let's dive into the list of WNBA head coaches with the most wins in history.

Top 5 WNBA coaches with most wins

#1 Mike Thibault

Mike Thibault is the winningest coach in WNBA history. The former Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics' head coach has 379 wins in 668 combined games. Mike Thibault's coaching career in the WNBA spanned just under two decades.

He began his career as a head coach in WNBA in 2003 and called it quits in 2022. Mike Thibault has 289 losses on his resume, which gives him a win percentage of 56.74%.

#2 Bill Laimbeer

During her illustrious career as a head coach in the WNBA, Bill Laimbeer coached the Detroit Shock, New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces. She won 306 games out of the 521 matches she coached in the league.

Bill Laimbeer's time as coach in the WNBA was divided in two halves. After beginning his career in 2002, Bill Laimbeer coached until 2009 before returning in 2013 and continuing until 2021. His win percentage as head coach in WNBA stands at 58.73.

#2 Cheryl Reeve

Unlike the other coaches in the top 5 list who have coached multiple teams in WNBA, Cheryl Reeve's has been associated with the Minnesota Lynx right throughout her career.

Cheryl Reeve began her career in 2010 and in the 14 years since, the Minnesota Lynx coach has accumulated 306 wins in 478 games. She has a 64.02% win percentage as a head coach in NBA.

#4 Brian Agler

Brian Agler coached Minnesota Lynx, Seattle Storm, LA Sparks and Dallas Wings during his career as a head coach in WNBA. Brian Agler began his coaching career in 1999 and continued as a head coach in the WNBA until 2002. He returned in 2008 and continued till 2020.

Brian Agler won 287 out of 545 WNBA games as a head coach in the league. His win percentage stands at 52.66%.

#5 Dan Hughes

Dan Hughes enjoyed a long career as a coach in WNBA. There were gaps between the time he started in 1999 and when he ended his career as a coach in 2021. Dan Hughes coached four teams in WNBA, three of which are now defunct. He coached Charlotte Sting, Cleveland Rockers, San Antonio Stars and Seattle Storm.

Dan Hughes record as head coach in the WNBA stands at 286 wins in 598, giving him a win percentage of 47.83%.