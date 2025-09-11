  • home icon
  • "We forgot how to be human": Indiana Fever's ex-coach Christie Sides reacts to Charlie Kirk's despicable murder

"We forgot how to be human": Indiana Fever's ex-coach Christie Sides reacts to Charlie Kirk's despicable murder

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 11, 2025 04:40 GMT
Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever's ex-coach Christie Sides reacts to Charlie Kirk's murder

Christie Sides, who coached the Indiana Fever for two seasons including Caitlin Clark’s rookie campaign in 2024, reacted to the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was gunned down on stage Wednesday at Utah Valley University.

Sides, who had not posted on X in nearly a year, broke her silence with just nine words and three emojis expressing sorrow over the incident.

“💔🥺We forgot how to be human…BE THE LIGHT! 🙏🏼,” she wrote.
also-read-trending Trending

Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was instrumental in mobilizing young Republican voters. Sides hails from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a state Trump carried with 60.22% of the vote and all eight electoral votes.

It marked Sides’ first post on X in 11 months, her last being in reference to her exit from the Fever. At the time of her dismissal, she wrote:

“Leave it better than you found it.✌🏼”
In two seasons at the helm of the Fever, Sides compiled a 33-47 (.413) regular-season record and guided the team to its first playoff berth since 2016.

Her stint also saw her play a pivotal role in shaping back-to-back WNBA Rookies of the Year, Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark, while becoming the first Fever coach to claim WNBA Coach of the Month honors in August 2024.

The Fever, now led by Stephanie White, are playoff-bound this season despite a rash of injuries that have hit the roster. Their first-round opponent remains undecided, but they’ll head into the postseason without Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, Syd Colson and Chloe Bibby.

Sister of Fever star, politicians react to Charlie Kirk shooting

Lindsey Cunningham, the sister of Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham, also expressed outrage following the killing of Kirk.

On Instagram, Lindsey shared tributes mourning the family Kirk left behind at just 31 years old.

“She lost her husband & those babies lost their father bc some POS (piece of s**t) had differing political views,” Lindsey wrote.
“Emphasis on POS,” she added. “Sad. Sick. Outraged.”

READ: "Sad. sick. outraged": Sophie Cunningham's sister Lindsey Cunningham pens hard-hitting message after Charlie Kirk's murder stuns America

Trump hailed Kirk as “great” and “legendary” in a statement, extending his condolences to Kirk’s wife and family.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox likewise denounced the killing, calling it a “political assassination.”

Authorities confirmed that two individuals were briefly detained in connection with the incident before being released, while the shooter remains at large.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
