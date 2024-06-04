"We get to see Caren Clark chuck up 3Pts all day and go 4/24" - WNBA fans react to sold-out 2024 All-Star game in Phoenix

The WNBA has been seeing an uptick in popularity this season with the emergence of new stars and improving media coverage. It was on full display now that the league sold out the 2024 All-Star game in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jul. 20.

The All-Star game will be headlined by the clash between Team WNBA and the USA national women’s team, who will compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics a few weeks after the event.

The league announced the sellout of their midseason extravaganza on social media, prompting fans to react.

“Great….We get to see Caren Clark chuck Up 3Pts all day and go 4/24 😂,” a fan commented on Instagram.

“Damnnn I knew I should of got my tickets,” one fan wrote.

Some Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese fans also joined the discussion as they hope to see the Indiana Fever star and her collegiate rival grace the court in her first All-Star game.

“If CC not playing we not watching,” a fan commented.

“Hate to burst y’alls bubble, but neither Reese or clark will be on the all star teams. I’m a Reese fan, but y’all have to live in reality people lol Neither are top in the positions in the league,” one fan said.

Las Vegas coach insists WNBA sold out arena before Caitlin Clark came

Acknowledging Caitlin Clark’s impact on the women’s basketball scene, Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon believed Clark’s only boosted the WNBA's effort to promote the game as the league sees a spike in popularity this season.

Hammon, also an assistant coach for the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs, noted that her team, the Las Vegas Aces, were selling out Michelob ULTRA Arena long before Clark emerged on the scene.

“If you're just a recent follower of women's basketball, this has been brewing for a while," she said. "Women's basketball has been at this boiling point, building, building, building. And you know, our arena was sold out long before Caitlin was coming into the league.”

“I think women's basketball has just been building. Now, she's a part of the tipping point. She's coming in at this time where it was ready to tip over, and her presence has tipped things over,” the Aces’ coach added.

According to ESPN data, this season’s viewership of the first WNBA regular season games tripled last year’s numbers of 440,000 viewers. The data included Clark’s debut game, in which 2.1 million viewers tuned in.