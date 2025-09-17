The Indiana Fever recorded an emphatic 77-60 win in Game 2 on Tuesday, forcing a decisive Game 3 against the Atlanta Dream. While stars Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston executed their roles superbly in the do-or-die matchup, it was Brianna Turner who won hearts with a difference-making performance off the bench.Turner, who is on a one-year, $85,000 contract, had fallen out of the rotation this season. On Tuesday, however, the defensive-minded forward showcased what a &quot;stay ready&quot; mentality looks like. Her dominance on the glass and ability to anchor the team defensively were instrumental in keeping the Fever’s season alive.Indiana Fever fans haven’t always been in Turner’s corner, with many urging the front office to trade her during the regular season. After her breakout performance in a high-pressure playoff game, the Fever supporters offered a unified apology to the former Chicago Sky forward.&quot;Bri Turner we all owe you an apology,&quot; a fan commented.Ken Swift @kenswiftLINKBri Turner we all owe you an apology.Another commented:SteveSherwood is against shielding pedophiles. @steve_sherwoodLINKHer late season play has been a revelation. Which begs the question, why was she buried on the bench for so long? She certainly looked nervous and shaky early on, but she's tearing it up now.A fan said:Marie @countryrose24LINKI feel like the coaches owe her an apology since they turned her into a human shot clock when she could have given the Fever some minutes each game!Another said:Heatwave316 @Heatwave316LINKI would like to add my apologies too. I was on that release Turner team. She’s been really good these last games.A fan wrote:Michael Powlowicz @MJ841968LINKMany Fever fans do owe her an apology..The more playing time she has gotten the better she has playedAnother wrote:A/T 416 🇨🇦🇺🇸 @aln2rsLINKSame here. I deserved to be blocked! 🤦🏻‍♂️ She “Playoff Bri”Brianna Turner stats in Game 2 vs. Atlanta DreamBrianna Turner averaged just 8.6 minutes in the regular season, leading many to believe that coach Stephanie White had lost faith in the 6-foot-3 forward. As it turned out, White did trust Turner, and the forward repaid that faith with a huge performance in a must-win game, delivering across the board.Turner finished with four points on 1 of 2 shooting, including 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. She also contributed six rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 20 minutes, finishing with a +10 rating for the night.The series now comes down to a single-game elimination, with both Indiana and Atlanta one win away from advancing to the second round and one loss away from ending their season. For the Fever to secure a victory in Game 3 on the road, role players like Turner will need to step up once again and provide a significant spark off the bench.