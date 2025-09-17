  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • "We all owe you an apology": Indiana Fever fans apologize to $85,000 forward after she silences doubters in emphatic manner

"We all owe you an apology": Indiana Fever fans apologize to $85,000 forward after she silences doubters in emphatic manner

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 17, 2025 03:49 GMT
Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
"We all owe you an apology": Fever fans apologize to $85,000 Brianna Turner after she silences doubters with breakout Game 2 performance. (Image Source: Getty

The Indiana Fever recorded an emphatic 77-60 win in Game 2 on Tuesday, forcing a decisive Game 3 against the Atlanta Dream. While stars Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston executed their roles superbly in the do-or-die matchup, it was Brianna Turner who won hearts with a difference-making performance off the bench.

Ad

Turner, who is on a one-year, $85,000 contract, had fallen out of the rotation this season. On Tuesday, however, the defensive-minded forward showcased what a "stay ready" mentality looks like. Her dominance on the glass and ability to anchor the team defensively were instrumental in keeping the Fever’s season alive.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Indiana Fever fans haven’t always been in Turner’s corner, with many urging the front office to trade her during the regular season. After her breakout performance in a high-pressure playoff game, the Fever supporters offered a unified apology to the former Chicago Sky forward.

"Bri Turner we all owe you an apology," a fan commented.
Ad

Another commented:

Ad

A fan said:

Ad

Another said:

Ad

A fan wrote:

Ad

Another wrote:

Ad

Brianna Turner stats in Game 2 vs. Atlanta Dream

Brianna Turner averaged just 8.6 minutes in the regular season, leading many to believe that coach Stephanie White had lost faith in the 6-foot-3 forward. As it turned out, White did trust Turner, and the forward repaid that faith with a huge performance in a must-win game, delivering across the board.

Ad

Turner finished with four points on 1 of 2 shooting, including 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. She also contributed six rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 20 minutes, finishing with a +10 rating for the night.

The series now comes down to a single-game elimination, with both Indiana and Atlanta one win away from advancing to the second round and one loss away from ending their season. For the Fever to secure a victory in Game 3 on the road, role players like Turner will need to step up once again and provide a significant spark off the bench.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications