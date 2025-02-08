"We're beating anybody" - Eagles’ $9,283,622 star claims his duo with Caitlin Clark would crush any NFL-WNBA matchup

Cooper DeJean sent a clear message to any hypothetical duo that'd like to go against him and Caitlin Clark. The Philadelphia Eagles defensive back is hours away from playing the most important game of his young NFL career, during his rookie season, against the team Clark passionately supports.

Ahead of the big game, DeJean was asked how he would fare with Clark if they were pitted against another NFL-WNBA duo. The rookie didn't hesitate with his answer.

"We're beating anybody. Anybody you throw in front of us... That's the first time I heard me and her on the same team. So, I love that," DeJean said.

Cooper DeJean and Caitlin Clark come from the same college, the University of Iowa, and have made an impact on their respective teams and sports. The defensive back fit right in with the Eagles after signing a four-year, $9,283,622 contract. He's 60 minutes away from winning a Super Bowl as a rookie.

As for Clark, she was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever. After a 1-9 start, they got so much better in the second half of the season, making it to the playoff led by Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston.

DeJean and Clark shared a connection coming from the place they come from and this week has seen them exchange comments.

Caitlin Clark made it clear she's supporting Chiefs over Cooper DeJean during Super Bowl

Despite having a fellow former Hawkeye representing the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LXI, Caitlin Clark isn't changing her mind and is all-in on her beloved Kansas City Chiefs.

"I hope Cooper has a great game, but it's my Chiefs all day long," she said on Sunday.

On the other end, DeJean gave Clark her flowers, calling her the most exciting basketball player to watch right now.

“I think she’s probably the most exciting player to watch right now, men or women’s basketball,” DeJean said (via New York Post).

He mentioned everything Clark brings to the table while stating that the guard is having a major impact on women's basketball with her performances.

“Just the way she plays the game, she can score, she can pass, she can do it all. She’s taking women’s basketball to new heights.”

They'll be on opposite ends this Sunday, but once the game is over, one imagines they would link up at some point.

