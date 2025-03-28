"We're all eating" - Lisa Leslie doesn't mince words on Caitlin Clark's Fever bagging 41 national TV games 

She might be coming into her sophomore season, but the Caitlin Clark effect hasn't seemed to wane. Clark has re-energized the WNBA and has helped the viewership so much in her rookie season it has prompted the league to increase the attention on her.

Out of the Indiana Fever's 44 regular season games in 2025, 41 will be nationally televised. The attention that Clark has brought to the women's professional league has earned her praise from one of its legends, Lisa Leslie, who sang Clark's praises.

Leslie shared her praises for Clark in a USA Today article by Cydney Henderson, published on Thursday.

"I think we have to understand that when one player eats, we’re all eating and we all get more opportunities," Leslie said.

She then praised Clark for being the kind of player who cares about the history of the game, the players who came before her and the other women in the league.

"Listen, Caitlin, I’m so grateful for her," Leslie added. "I’m thankful for all these women and where this game is and we need to step back and see the big picture of how it’s impacting all of us."

Lisa Leslie has been one of Caitlin Clark's biggest supporters and continues to voice her approval of her. More than her support for Clark though, Leslie has continued to support the young players of today.

She famously gave both Clark and Angel Reese their flowers during the 2024 season, saying that they both deserved to be Rookies of the Year.

Another preseason game featuring Caitlin Clark has sold out

The Caitlin Clark effect was felt as early as the preseason during her rookie year. In 2024, a Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever preseason game sold out, and it wasn't even a home game for Clark.

For the 2025 season, a preseason game featuring the Indiana Fever star has sold out once again. This time, though, this game serves as a type of homecoming game for Clark.

The game will be held at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa — the place where her legend likely truly began. The game will be held on May 4 and will be played against the Brazilian National Women's team.

Fans who want to catch the game live and still don't have a ticket will have a hard time. That's because tickets have already sold out, all 15,000 of them. Even more surprising and impressive is that this huge amount of tickets were all gone within 45 minutes of them becoming available.

Caitlin Clark was the face of Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Basketball during her time there. As such, it is only reasonable that fans want to see her in her homecoming game.

