"We were soft": Caitlin Clark's $249,244 teammate gives no-holds-barred assessment of her team in Fever star's 3-14 shooting night

Caitlin Clark went through her toughest shooting night of the season as the Indiana Fever lost 88-77 to the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday. But according to teammate Kelsey Mitchell, Clark’s struggles weren’t the only reason for the Fever's sixth loss of the season.

Ad

Mitchell, on a one-year, $249,244 contract, pinned the blame on the team’s lack of aggression.

"It’s not about CC specifically. … We were soft. … They made us pay by being stronger, tougher. … We allowed it, kind of tucked our tail a little bit on aggression side … be aggressive and stop being so soft, as a group we just collectively allowed too much."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Fever’s “soft” gameplay was evident in the numbers. The Valkyries recorded 10 steals and five blocks, while forcing Indiana to commit 16 turnovers - more than their season average.

Needless to say, Caitlin Clark’s off-night didn’t help either. She recorded a near triple-double with 11 points, seven rebounds and nine assists but struggled massively with her efficiency, shooting just 3-of-14 and turning the ball over six times.

Caitlin Clark expresses frustration after being unable to catch Game 6 of NBA Finals

Caitlin Clark has been a regular attendee throughout the NBA playoffs, frequently spotted at Gainbridge Fieldhouse cheering on the Indiana Pacers.

Ad

However, with the Indiana Fever on a three-game road trip, Clark couldn’t attend the do-or-die Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I wish it didn’t fall on the same night as us, but I feel good about the Pacers here in Game 6, Clark said. “I think they’re gonna push it to a Game 7. I think all basketball fans would appreciate a Game 7 in OKC.

Ad

“I wish I could be there,” she added. “Obviously, I’ve been supporting them all playoffs, and it’s been amazing to see what they’ve accomplished. But I have to focus on my team and our season right now.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Pacers didn’t disappoint Caitlin Clark and their fans. Despite an injury scare for Haliburton, they clinched a commanding 108-91 victory.

Pascal Siakam’s 16-point, 13-rebound double-double played a key role in forcing a decisive Game 7 on Sunday in Oklahoma City. However, with the Fever set to play the Las Vegas Aces that same day, Clark might not be able to attend the contest in person.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More