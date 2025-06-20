"We were soft": Caitlin Clark's $249,244 teammate gives no-holds-barred assessment of her team in Fever star's 3-14 shooting night

Caitlin Clark went through her toughest shooting night of the season as the Indiana Fever lost 88-77 to the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday. But according to teammate Kelsey Mitchell, Clark’s struggles weren’t the only reason for the Fever's sixth loss of the season.
Mitchell, on a one-year, $249,244 contract, pinned the blame on the team’s lack of aggression.
"It’s not about CC specifically. … We were soft. … They made us pay by being stronger, tougher. … We allowed it, kind of tucked our tail a little bit on aggression side … be aggressive and stop being so soft, as a group we just collectively allowed too much."
The Fever’s “soft” gameplay was evident in the numbers. The Valkyries recorded 10 steals and five blocks, while forcing Indiana to commit 16 turnovers - more than their season average.
Needless to say, Caitlin Clark’s off-night didn’t help either. She recorded a near triple-double with 11 points, seven rebounds and nine assists but struggled massively with her efficiency, shooting just 3-of-14 and turning the ball over six times.
Caitlin Clark expresses frustration after being unable to catch Game 6 of NBA Finals
Caitlin Clark has been a regular attendee throughout the NBA playoffs, frequently spotted at Gainbridge Fieldhouse cheering on the Indiana Pacers.
However, with the Indiana Fever on a three-game road trip, Clark couldn’t attend the do-or-die Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“I wish it didn’t fall on the same night as us, but I feel good about the Pacers here in Game 6, Clark said. “I think they’re gonna push it to a Game 7. I think all basketball fans would appreciate a Game 7 in OKC.
“I wish I could be there,” she added. “Obviously, I’ve been supporting them all playoffs, and it’s been amazing to see what they’ve accomplished. But I have to focus on my team and our season right now.”
The Pacers didn’t disappoint Caitlin Clark and their fans. Despite an injury scare for Haliburton, they clinched a commanding 108-91 victory.
Pascal Siakam’s 16-point, 13-rebound double-double played a key role in forcing a decisive Game 7 on Sunday in Oklahoma City. However, with the Fever set to play the Las Vegas Aces that same day, Clark might not be able to attend the contest in person.
