"Wedding timeee" - Caitlin Clark cheers on Tyrese Haliburton’s next chapter after glitzy proposal to Jade Jones at Iowa

Tyrese Haliburton has taken the big leap in his relationship, and Caitlin Clark is excited for him. On Monday, the Indiana Pacers star guard proposed to his longtime girlfriend Jade Jones at the Hilton Coliseum in Iowa.
Haliburton shared pictures and a video of himself getting on one knee to pop the question to his girlfriend on his Instagram account. His post featured snaps from the magical event where a big "Will You Marry Me" light sign can be seen in the background.
Caitlin Clark shared the post on her Instagram story with a heart emoji in the caption.
She also dropped by in the post's comments section and expressed her excitement about the couple's big decision to get married.
"WEDDING TIMEEEEE🥰🥰 LOVE YALL," Clark commented.
Jade Jones also commented to express her surprise at the whole scenario.
"Future Mrs. What the Hali 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭," Jones wrote.
Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones have been dating each other for more than five years now. Their relationship began in 2019 when they were students at Iowa State. Since then, they have been supportive of each other and have often been seen together in public and on each other's Instagram stories.
Caitlin Clark has also become a great friend of the couple. During last season's playoffs, the Indiana Fever star guard and Jones attended one of the Pacers' games together.
Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton are in a group chat with their significant others
Caitlin Clark, Tyrese Haliburton, and their partners, Connor McCaffery and Jade Jones, respectively, are together in a group chat. The two of Indiana basketball's biggest couples share a close bond.
On Jun. 13, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne published an article, highlighting the friendship between two of the biggest names in Indiana basketball right now. Shelburne revealed that the couples are together in a group chat.
Following the Pacers' Game 1 victory over the Knicks in the EC semifinals, Haliburton told ESPN about some specifics of the group chat and his relationship with Clark and her boyfriend.
"We're talking 24/7," he said. "The four of us hang out all the time."
Tyrese Haliburton suffered a devastating Achilles tear in Game 7 of the NBA Finals series against the OKC Thunder. He is currently in rehab and is expected to miss the entire 2025-26 season.