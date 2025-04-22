"Weeding out of the fools is in full swing": Caitlin Clark fans rejoice as Sheryl Swoopes and Cindy Brunson ousted in major WNBA shakeup

Caitlin Clark has been one of the most divisive players the WNBA has ever seen in the history of the league. She has garnered a lot of distaste from people around women's basketball, from her fellow players to former WNBA stars to the broadcasters who commentate her games. However, Clark will have to deal with two less haters in her sophomore season.

Broadcaster Cindy Brunson and former WNBA All-Star Sheryl Swoopes have been removed from all WNBA broadcasts this season after their comments about Clark last year. Brunson was removed from the Phoenix Mercury's broadcast team and Swoopes was removed from a WNBA podcast in moves that shocked fans around the league.

While some fans were surprised by the decision, Caitlin Clark's supporters have expressed relief and joy at the fact that neither will be given a platform to speak poorly about the young superstar. One fan went as far as to say that the removal of Brunson and Swoopes is a step in the right direction when it comes to ending the hate surrounding Clark.

"NO MORE CINDY BRUNSON," commented one fan.

"With the official news of Sheryl Swoopes and Cindy Brunson today, which I hilariously enjoyed. I would love it if @NBCSports got rid of this Dusty Teddy Graham. That would really make my day," said another about Natalie Esquire.

"I love this on a level you can’t even understand," another fan commented.

"...I seriously think the WNBA is firing anyone that had something bad to say about Caitlin," pointed out one fan. "First Swoopes, then Cindy Brunson and now Swoopes has been removed from a WNBA podcast."

"...really fired cindy brunson & sheryl swoopes. yall gon learn to keep it cute bout cc," said another.

Cindy Brunson has a history of calling out Caitlin Clark

Despite Caitlin Clark bringing in a new audience to the WNBA and vaulting the league into the national spotlight, she has faced a lot of hate. Cindy Brunson, one of the more outspoken voices against her, has gone as far as to say that she and the Indiana Fever have been out for themselves intstead of taking a stance on bigger issues, including racism.

"Let's press the Indiana organization," Brunson said. "If Caitlin isn't going to do the right thing, I think general manager Lin Dunn, head coach Stephanie White, other folks in that organization need to push back on the vitriol aimed particularly at black women and LGBTQI+ women."

Brunson's comments were met with severe backlash from fans who defended Clark and the Indiana Fever franchise. The young guard has faced a ton of pressure since entering the WNBA and some figures around the league have taken stances against her, calling her out and accusing the league of special treatment.

While the WNBA has geared a lot of their marketing towards promoting Caitlin Clark, the entire league has prospered since she arrived in 2024. While people like Brunson and Swoopes won't be going anywhere any time soon, the league appears to be taking steps to protect her from extreme criticism and hate.

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More