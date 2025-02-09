"Welcome new admin": Caitlin Clark fans embrace WNBA Twitter’s sudden shift after major blunder

Caitlin Clark fans embraced WNBA's X, formerly Twitter, handle's appreciation post for the Rookie of the Year. The WNBA has been criticized for not promoting the Indiana Fever star on its social media platforms especially after it left out Clark from the playoffs poster last season.

However, fans were delighted to see the changes in the activities of the league's social media handle. On Saturday, the WNBA reposted Gatorade's promotion video featuring the Fever star knocking down targets with a football.

The admin of the league's X handle expressed their thoughts on the promotional activity in the repost's caption:

"True to this not new to this."

In the post's comments section, fans expressed their thoughts on the changed social media activity.

"Welcome new admin!" One fan tweeted.

"This must be a new admin ... You guys usually avoid acknowledging Caitlin Clark ... coming to your senses," another fan tweeted.

"Whoaaaa, new admin not playing!" Another fan tweeted.

"Oh wow. Thanks for the tweet. Good job WNBA new admin," another fan tweeted.

Clark has arguably become the face of the world's biggest women's basketball league. She had an incredible rookie season with the Fever, leading the assists leaderboard and winning the Rookie of the Year honor. Moreover, she was also named the TIMES 2024 Athlete of the Year.

Caitlin Clark to headline Nike's Super Bowl Ad alongside A'ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu

Caitlin Clark will headline Nike's Super Bowl advertisement alongside A'ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu and other notable female athletes. According to the Wall Street Journal, more than half a dozen female athletes are reported to be featured in the advertisement.

The commercial is reportedly 90 seconds long, thrice the length of an average Super Bowl commercial. Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, tennis star Aryna Sabalenka and track star Sha’Carri Richardson will accompany the WNBA star lineup in the commercial.

The commercial delivers a message of resilience and defiance, challenging societal stereotypes against female athletes with Led Zeppelin’s song “Whole Lotta Love” playing in the background.

