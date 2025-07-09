What happened to A'ja Wilson? Massive blow to WNBA as Aces superstar suffers brutal injury after being drafted by Caitlin Clark

The WNBA suffered a major setback on Tuesday as Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson went down with a painful injury during a matchup against the New York Liberty. Wilson sustained the injury just moments after being selected by Caitlin Clark for her team in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.

While driving aggressively into the paint, Wilson was fouled and took a hard, awkward fall to the floor, immediately writhing in pain. The incident occurred with 4:13 remaining in the second quarter and although she briefly remained in the game, she was subbed out at the 2:22 mark before halftime.

Wilson headed to the locker room shortly after and it was later confirmed that she would not return for the remainder of the game owing to a right wrist injury. Her night ended after 14 minutes on the court, where she tallied just two points on 0-for-3 shooting, along with four rebounds and two assists.

With the WNBA All-Star Game set for July 19 and the Las Vegas Aces urgently needing wins, all eyes and prayers are on A’ja Wilson’s swift recovery. Even Caitlin Clark, who recently drafted Wilson to her All-Star team, will be hoping the injury isn’t serious and that the three-time MVP can make a speedy return to both lead the Aces and headline the All-Star showcase.

A'ja Wilson has been injury prone this season

A’ja Wilson’s season has been slightly disrupted by injuries in 2025. Of the Las Vegas Aces’ 19 games so far, including Tuesday’s matchup against the New York Liberty, Wilson has missed three full games and one additional half due to various health concerns.

Earlier in the season, she was sidelined with a head injury and entered concussion protocol, forcing her to miss time. More recently, during the Aces’ game against a Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever, the superstar center was spotted on the bench nursing a shoulder issue, further fueling concerns about her fitness this season.

