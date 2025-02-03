"What a rigged deal" - Jason Whitlock claims Caitlin Clark’s Fever trade transcends 'scripted' Luka Doncic-AD deal

Jason Whitlock had a unique reaction to the Luka Doncic trade to the LA Lakers, saying Caitlin Clark will benefit most from this shocking move. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, the veteran analyst said his take regarding the WNBA and NBA's future popularity would raise some eyebrows.

"The WNBA is going to be more popular than the NBA. I know everyone right now is saying, 'Oh wow, look at this fascinating trade in the NBA. This is incredible.' It's going to wear off and then everybody is going to be like, 'What a rigged deal the NBA is.'

He added that what the Indiana Fever are doing on the other side would be more appealing to fans losing interest in the NBA.

Trending

"And then they're gonna say, 'You know, Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever and this dream team the Indiana Fever have put together, that's more interesting than the NBA.' I actually knew everybody involved in this offseason moves that the Indiana Fever made, putting together this dream team. Sophie Cunningham, of course, love her. Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner. Fever loaded. This is a dynasty," Whitlock said.

Expand Tweet

The LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks shocked the NBA world with a trade nobody would imagine happening at this point in the season, especially considering the players involved. Luka Doncic was considered the cornerstone of the Mavericks until he wasn't, but there was no indication the team put him on the market before Shams Charania reported Doncic was heading to Los Angeles and Davis to Dallas.

Meanwhile, the Fever got to work as soon as free agency started, making intriguing moves that put them in a good position to compete in the 2025 WNBA season.

Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever added multiple players in a busy week

Despite being heavily linked with Satou Sabally ahead of the 2025 free agency, the Indiana Fever were very active this week trying to improve the roster around Caitlin Clark. The week started with Kelsey Mitchell agreeing to return to the team after being cored.

If that wasn't enough, they traded for Sophie Cunningham and Jaelyn Brown in a four-team deal with the Phoenix Mercury, Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings. On Friday, they agreed to a deal with Natasha Howard, a three-time WNBA champion. DeWanna Bonner is also headed to Indiana to try to help former coach Stephanie White take this team to the promised land.

The front office had work to do and they exceeded expectations with these moves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.