When Caitlin Clark sent shoutout to Serena Williams for hosting ESPYs celebrating landmark year for women's sports

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark sent a shoutout to Serena Williams during a pregame presser on July 13, 2024. Williams hosted the 2024 ESPYs celebrating a landmark year for Women’s Sports. Clark mentioned Williams when asked about what it means to become the first woman ever to win the Best Record-Breaking Performance award. Clark gave a shoutout to Willaims, saying:

Ad

“I didn’t know that until my little brother sent it to me this morning. I think it’s super cool, I think it probably shouldn’t have been the first woman to ever win that award in my eyes just because I grew up supporting so many different female athletes that I idolized and I loved and the amount of records that I’ve saw people break like to me, how did Serena Williams never win that award. Like that’s crazy,” Clark said.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly enough, Serena Williams was the one to announce Caitlin Clark’s nominations at the 2024 ESPYs. The Tennis legend announced her nominations before cracking a joke:

Ad

“Caitlin Clark had an amazing year and is nominated for three awards. Caitlin you are the Larry Bird in that you are an amazing player, you have ties to Indiana, and white people are crazy about you.”

Now that the Tennis legend has stepped into the WNBA, we’ll likely be in for more interactions between her and Caitlin Clark.

Ad

Serena Williams has spoken out in support of Catilin Clark in the past

Clark has been vocal about her admiration for Williams but it goes both ways. Much like Caitlin, Serena too has shown support for the 23-year-old. Williams spoke in support of the Indiana Fever star while attending the Tribeca Film Festival in 2024:

“If people are negative, it’s because they can’t do what you do.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Williams was also happy to see Clark stay grounded and was glad about the WNBA star’s decision to stay away from social media. Here’s what Clark had to say about her decision to stay away from social media:

“Honestly, I feel like I talk to the media more than I get to talk to my own family, which is – No, I’m being dead serious – which is really kind of sad in a way. It’s a lot for somebody that’s 22 years old. It can be tough at times. Getting off social media, that’s been the healthiest thing.” said Clark in May 2024.

Ad

Serena Williams announces ownership stake in WNBA team

Tennis legend Serena Williams has officially acquired an ownership stake in the WNBA’s first-ever Canadian franchise, the Toronto Tempo, the team announced on Monday, March 3, 2025.

Ad

Williams will form a partnership with Larry Tanenbaum, who owns a majority stake in the Tempo through his group, Kilmer Sports Ventures.

Williams announced her ownership role in the team with excitement:

“I am thrilled to announce my ownership role in the first Canadian WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo,”

We won’t see Clark face off against Serena Williams’ team until the 2026 WNBA season. Surely, playing against a team owned by someone she admires should provide the 23-year-old with some extra motivation to show out. It’ll be interesting to see what the Tennis legend’s team has in store when they debut in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas