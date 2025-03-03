"WNBA is lucky to have Serena Williams" - Husband Alexis Ohanian beams with pride as American makes major stride in expanding business empire

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian marveled at his wife's decision to join the ownership of the WNBA expansion franchise Toronto Tempo. The American power couple has been huge advocates of women's sports in the past and the Tempo became another franchise in their illustrious list of teams owned.

Ad

Williams is one of the greatest players of all time, boasting one of the most decorated tennis resumes in history. Throughout her career, she was deemed to be a huge role model for aspiring women athletes around the planet. However, her impact on the development of women's sports continued to become stronger following her retirement in 2022.

Serena Williams recently joined the ownership of the WNBA's latest side, the Toronto Tempo. She announced the exciting news via a video message on Instagram with an exciting caption 'New court, new game'.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, who never shies away from showing support for his wife, took to X to champion his wife's decision. He expressed his delight at the Toronto-based franchise for being 'lucky' by getting an owner of the American tennis legend's caliber.

"Couldn't imagine a better owner for Toronto than @serenawilliams — the Tempo just got an owner who CHAMPIONS women & excellence — made a career being her authentic self — opening doors for a generation & reshaping the sports world around her — the WNBA is lucky to have her."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Williams also answered why she opted to become the owner of the Tempo in a Q&A session.

Serena Williams opens up about her decision to join ownership of the WNBA side Toronto Tempo

Serena Williams - Source: Getty

In a Q&A session, which was shared by the official Instagram account of the Toronto Tempo, Serena Williams revealed her motivation behind becoming an owner of a WNBA team.

Ad

"I love sports, and I'm so grateful for everything I gained from competing on the court, day in and day out. I thrilled to be able to play a role in building those opportunities for more women."

She was then asked why she chose the Toronto Tempo as her team to which Williams said:

"Canada has always been a special place for me. I played my professional tennis game in Quebec City. And I love Toronto - the culture, the food, the people. I won my first Rogers Cup here when I was 19."

Serena Williams also has stakes in the NFL side, the Miami Dolphins, the NWSL team Angel City FC and the TGL powerhouse, Los Angeles Golf Club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas