Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to wife's "glamorous" look for Vanity Fair party

Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohania, reacted to the tennis legend's sizzling look for the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Williams had earlier shared a brief glimpse into her stunning look for the gala event.

Ad

On the night of Sunday, March 2, Serena Williams took to Instagram to share a picture of herself looking at the mirror wearing a sparkling midnight-black, off-shoulder gown. The former WTA No. 1 and 23-time singles Grand Slam champion paired the gown with a shimmering necklace. She also added a caption to the post.

"I’m ready for a glamorous night @vanityfair," Williams wrote.

Ad

Trending

Not long after Serena Williams shared her post, the tennis legend's husband, Alexis Ohanian, delivered his reaction to his wife's look. Reddit co-founder Ohanian's reaction didn't consist of any words. Instead, the successful entrepreneur and investor took the emoji route, with his comment featuring ten clapping emojis.

"👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏," Ohanian commented.

Alexis Ohanian's comment on Serena Williams' look for the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party (Source: Instagram/serenawilliams)

Williams was in attendance for last year's Vanity Fair Oscar Party as well. On that occasion, the former WTA No. 1 wore a black, white and red dress with sleeves, with several fans later expressing their amazement at the 23-time Major winner's ravishing look.

Ad

The Reddit co-founder himself has made several high-profile public appearances alongside his wife at gala events like the Met Gala. In 2019, Ohanian invested in Spate, a data analytics firm specializing in identifying consumer sentiment in fashion, alongside other categories. Later, in an interview, he laid bare how he draws parallels between fashion and software.

"Fashion is a lot like software" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian in 2019

Serena Williams (left) and Alexis Ohanian (right) with elder daughter Olympia (center) at the 2024 Paris Olympics (Source: Getty)

Speaking to Vogue Business in 2019, Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, shed light on his decision to invest in fashion-centric data analytics firm Spate. Ohanian spoke up about the rapid evolution of the fashion industry and its similarities to software.

Ad

"Every industry needs to be informed when they're making decisions about what products to create, and fashion happens to be one of the earliest adopters of this because it is such a quickly evolving industry. In the last few years, the trends have shifted so much more to rapid iteration," Ohanian answered.

"In that way, fashion is a lot like software because if we come out with a new feature, we know that our competitors can copy it pretty quickly. Once something hits the runway, it's being interpreted and remixed and then repurposed and reimagined instantly. Once you put that brilliant, genius idea out there, you automatically have to start thinking of the next brilliant, genius idea," he added.

Ohanian and Williams have been happily married since their gala 2017 wedding ceremony in New Orleans and are parents to two daughters, Olympia (born in 2017) and Adira River (born in 2023).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas