"10/10 look for my sister";"Now this is perfect" - Serena Williams' stunning Vanity Fair Oscar party look delights fans

Serena Williams captivated fans with her show-stopping black dress by American fashion label 'Off-White' at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

The American tennis great was among a host of stars who graced the ultimate Oscars after-party on Sunday, March 10. At the event's 30th anniversary, it lived up to its billing bringing "winners, icons, hitters, rising stars and billionaires," from different industries, all under one roof. LeBron James, Jeff Bezos, John Legend and the Kardashian-Jenner family were some of the big names present.

Roger Federer, John McEnroe and Ana Ivanovic joined Williams from the tennis fraternity at the event.

Williams mesmerised the public with her black, red and white dress coupled with sleeves. The 23-time Grand Slam women's champion received a lot of compliments online for her look.

Fans gushed over her dress, her blonde colored hair, and the red opal ring on her right hand.

"Now this is perfect everything is melded together and she’s looking GEWDT," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"10/10 look here for my sister," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Absolutely stunning Serena," a third fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"She should keep that makeup artist. she looks finger licking good," another fan joked.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Serena Williams was voted a 'fashion icon' last year

Serena Williams at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City - Getty Images

Serena Williams was not just one of the greatest tennis players of all time, but she was also a style icon on the court.

Some of her all-time best outfits on the court include her tutu-style skirt and pink and white outfit at the WTA Tour Championships Tournament in 2004, her pink leopard-print dress during the US Open in 2014, and her controversial Nike catsuit at the French Open in 2018, among others.

She was felicitated for her love of fashion by the Council of Fashion Designers of America in November 2023, when they named her the "fashion icon." She was the first athlete ever to win the award.

She spoke about her affinity for fashion and how she transformed it on the tennis court during her acceptance speech.

"I explored fashion and style as a way to distinguish myself," Williams was quoted as saying at the event. "In many ways for me, the tennis courts became my runway."

"I designed skirts out of denim and I wore purple tutus and bodysuits and put beads in my hair, and braids. It was really just a fun time for me," Williams concluded.

Expand Tweet

Williams has studied fashion in the past during her playing career, and successfully launched her clothing line 'S' in 2018.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins