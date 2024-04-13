Where is WNBA Draft 2024? Venue details, tickets, prices and more

The WNBA Draft is rapidly approaching after the women's March Madness finals finished last weekend. With a number of notable players declaring for the draft, anticipation is building for the event. Of course, this year's projected No. 1 pick isn't a mystery. With the first pick, the Indiana Fever are expected to draft Caitlin Clark.

This has resulted in the 'Caitlin Clark effect' being in full swing, with the Fever being scheduled to play 36 of their 40 games on national television. Given that, and the anticipation surrounding this year's draft, many fans are wondering how to watch and attend the draft.

In this WNBA Draft guide, we will look at all the elements of the WNBA draft, from draft order, all the way through ticket prices.

WNBA Draft 2024 info, all you need to know

WNBA Draft event information

Date: April 15

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Venue: Brooklyn Academy of Music

Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT (3:30 p.m. PT)

How to watch: ESPN and ESPN App

WNBA Draft ticket information

This year, fans eager to attend the draft will be able to do so, however, tickets for the event are sold out. Since the 2016 draft, the WNBA used to hold the draft behind closed doors, however, this year that will change.

Fans eager to attend had the chance to buy tickets online through the WNBA website from March 7. However, tickets have since sold out. While resale tickets hit third-party sites like TicketMaster and StubHub, the WNBA has taken steps to ensure tickets cannot be resold. WNBA.com explains:

"The only place fans are able to purchase official tickets for the event. Digital tickets purchased through third-party sites will not be accepted at Draft. Fans who purchased tickets through WNBA Experiences will receive physical tickets to the address linked to their purchase to gain access to the event."

WNBA draft schedule - Will the draft take place over two nights like the NBA?

While this year's NBA draft will take place over two days, marking the first time the league has done so, the WNBA draft will be held on one night. The previously mentioned April 15 date will see all three rounds.

This is interesting because the NBA recently moved the draft to two nights to give teams four minutes between second-round picks. Given that, the WNBA could look to follow suit in the future depending on fan turnout.

WNBA 2024 Draft order

With viewership information and attendance information covered, let's take a look at the order teams will draft this year.

First Round

Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle) Dallas Wings (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Chicago Sky (from Atlanta, via Los Angeles) Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas, via Los Angeles)

Second Round

Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles) New York Liberty (from Chicago) Las Vegas Aces (from Washington) Connecticut Sun (from Minnesota) Atlanta Dream Washington Mystics (from Dallas) Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

Third Round

Phoenix Mercury Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Phoenix Mercury (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Atlanta Dream Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces