Who is Alissa Pili's brother Brandon? Siblings of Utah Utes star explored

Alissa Pili enters the highly anticipated 2024 WNBA Draft, joining other standout prospects such as Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Angel Reese. The growing popularity of women's basketball has drawn many fans to tune in, providing basketball enthusiasts with the opportunity to learn about promising young players.

In doing so, basketball aficionados get to learn more about the young basketball aspirants and even discover that the Utah Utes forward has a brother in the NFL named Brandon Pili.

The older brother of Alissa Pili just finished his first season with the Miami Dolphins, playing as the team's defensive tackle. However, he was just limited to playing four games and in his limited time, Brandon had two assisted tackles, one solo tackle and an assist tackle.

Before entering the professional ranks, Brandon played for the USC Trojans from 2017 to 2022. Initially weighing 345 pounds in his first year of college football, he earned notable playing time in nine games and was twice a starter. He had 14 tackles and one blocked field goal.

In the following years, Brandon Pili earned more playing time and maintained a consistent presence with his ability to notch tackles and sacks. Despite suffering an Achilles tendon tear in 2021, he managed to bounce back in 2022, coming in with a slimmer frame and weighing 315 pounds.

His career-high of 25 tackles in his final year was his calling card for the Miami Dolphins to take a look at him after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL draft.

Alissa Pili's family roots and how they supported her basketball journey

Alissa Pili came from a tight-knit Alaskan family, and she gives credit to her early success in achieving her basketball dreams. Raised in Anchorage, she was among nine siblings and sports were a consistent staple in the Pili family.

Aside from basketball and American football, Alissa Pili's family engaged in wrestling and volleyball. Choosing basketball as her path to an athlete's lifestyle, she played three years with the USC Trojans before transferring to the Utah Utes in her last two years in college.

Alissa's family was the rock behind all her choices and their close family bond resonates with her Samoan and Alaskan heritage. She lost two aunts and a cousin in a short span which deeply saddened her, but the loss helped her value time spent with her family even more.

“It taught me not to take anything for granted,” Alissa tells Yahoo Sports Eden Laase. “I don’t want to have any regrets.”

Alissa Pili is expected to be picked late in the first round, from the ninth to the eleventh pick. Among the teams that could use her talents are the Dallas Wings, Connecticut Sun and New York Liberty.

