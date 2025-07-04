"Who wants to meet?": Sophie Cunningham keeps Fever celebration rolling into Missouri’s July 4 bash

Sophie Cunningham is not done with the celebrating after winning the Commissioner Cup. The Indiana Fever star decided to extend the championship celebration to go with the 4th of July festivities.

Cunningham was responding to her teammate and veteran WNBA star Sydney Colson's hilarious interview after the win against defending champions, the Minnesota Lynx, on Tuesday.

After the win, Colson spoke to the media.

"A lot of girls went to party schools," Colson said. "I hate to say this, the white girls, but the white girls chugging their beers. CC is in there biting all the bottles for everybody, like biting through cans and sh**."

"But it was fun like everyone but I don't know how to scream. I am not a drinker, champagne celebration but they were hopping on the coaches but we're having a good time, chugging out of Commissioner's Cup."

Sophie Cunningham replied to the post, announcing that she was taking the party to her native state.

"MIZ babyyyyy😜🍻….(who wants to meet at 10 below later!?)," she wrote.

Cunningham played a big role in helping the Fever defeat Napheesa Collier's Lynx, the team with the best record in the WNBA. She had 13 points, 7 rebounds and 1 assist in the game.

Sophie Cunningham offers clarification on her comments over WNBA expansion

Earlier this week, the WNBA made a major announcement about further expansion in three more cities by 2030. Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia were selected as the next three destinations of the WNBA teams in 2028, 2029 and 2030, respectively.

However, Sophie Cunningham wasn't completely on board with the league's plan. The Fever star not only expressed her discomfort about the frequency of expansion, but also the selection of cities.

"It’s kind of a hard decision-making situation. But man, I don’t know how excited people are to be going to Detroit or (Cleveland)," Cunningham said.

Despite her rising popularity among WNBA fans, particularly in Indiana, Cunningham was met with major backlash, with some fans reminding her that both cities have had WNBA teams before. Detroit and Cleveland cities' social media also pushed back on Cunningham's comments.

On Thursday, Fever reporter Tony East asked Sophie Cunningham about her comments. She said that her comments were misunderstood.

"First of all, I know the history behind the WNBA," Cunningham said. "I know that both of those cities have had teams before and they got us where we're at. So, I'm thankful for that."

"All I was really getting at is like Broadway, the off-core lifestyle. And so, I think that is really intriguing. I think Miami is intriguing. That's all I was getting at," she added.

Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia will add the 16th, 17th and 18th teams in the WNBA. The league is also set to add two teams in Toronto and Portland next season.

