Why was Angel Reese fined $1000? Understanding Chicago Sky controversy following 1-point L to Caitlin Clark and co

Angel Reese and her Chicago Sky have suffered a couple of losses in the past 24 hours. The WNBA team visited Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, aiming to improve their record to 4-3, but instead, they lost the match by one point.

The game wasn't exempt from controversy since Chennedy Carter pushed Caitlin Clark in the back, resulting in a Flagrant foul being called for her actions. Following the game, Carter refused to talk about this incident, but she wasn't the only one giving the cold shoulder to the media.

Angel Reese didn't speak to reporters after the game, violating WNBA media policies and getting fined for her decision. She was fined $1,000 while the Chicago Sky was fined $5,000 for failing to ensure their players were available for the post-game conference.

Angel Reese apparently celebrated Chennedy Carter pushing Caitlin Clark

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows Angel Reese's reaction after Chennedy Carter pushed Caitlin Clark in the back, sending her to the floor. The footage shows Reese jumping off the bench and clapping, seemingly celebrating Carter's action against one of their colleagues.

This situation stole the spotlight from more positive facts like the first duel between Clark and Reese in the WNBA or Kamilla Cardoso's debut with the Chicago Sky.

Saturday wasn't Reese's best day in the WNBA, as she couldn't beat Clark and her team, even having some responsibility for the defeat given her terrible shooting numbers.

The former LSU player grabbed 13 rebounds, but barely scored eight points, shooting 22.2% from the field. She's still adapting to the league, apparently, but these numbers must improve soon if she wants to help her team compete for a playoff spot.

The Sky is now below the .500 mark following that defeat against the Indiana Fever. They also took another L off the court as some fans roasted them for their behavior on Saturday.