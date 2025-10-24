  • home icon
"Why does Bam look like he went into A’ja closet?" - WNBA Fans Clown A'ja Wilson's BF Bam Adebayo's Coat Choice During Aces Star's USC HOF Honor

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 24, 2025 02:28 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Kia WNBA Skills Challenge And WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest - Source: Getty
WNBA Fans Clowned A'ja Wilson's BF Bam Adebayo's Coat Choice During Aces Star's USC HOF Honor [Picture Credit: Getty]

NBA star Bam Adebayo attended A'ja Wilson's USC Hall of Fame induction on Thursday. Before the induction ceremony, Wilson posed for a picture with USC legend Sheila Foster and her boyfriend in one frame. However, it was Adebayo's below-knee-length coat that had fans chirping in the comments section.

Wilson wore a leopard-print gown, and Adebayo wore the long green overcoat, pairing it with a pair of black trousers and boots.

Reacting to Adebayo's outfit, a fan hilariously said that the Heat star was wearing one of Wilson's coats.

"Now why does Bam look like he went into A’ja closet for that coat? Take her is off now!"
One of the fans said that the NBA star looked like the leading character from the Matrix movie.

"why is this ni*** dressed like Neo with zero super powers."
Meanwhile, a fan reacted to Bam's outfit with a fire emoji.

"Bam got that shit on!!🔥🔥."
However, one of the fans was confused by Bam Adebayo's choice of outfit.

"Tf is he wearing?"
A fan gave props to the couple.

"They look so nice."
"They're just gorgeous together! Congratulations A'ja!"
One fan showered praise on A'ja Wilson and credited her hard work for her success.

"A'ja has put in the work for years, and now she is reaping MASSIVE benefits for her hard work and success. WOW!"
A'ja Wilson tears up while mentioning her parents and Bam Adebayo during her speech

A'ja Wilson was all teared up during her speech at the USC HoF induction. During her speech, the Las Vegas Aces star thanked her parents for their support throughout her career.

"You cheered me on, and you kept me grounded throughout it all. This honor is for you as well," teared up Wilson said.
The reigning MVP also thanked her boyfriend with a big smile on her face.

"To my boyfriend...thank you for the constant support always. You weren't there for the young A'ja, but your support is always been helpful up to this point. So thank you," she added.
A'ja Wilson won her 4th MVP award this WNBA season, the most by any player in league history. She also won her third Defensive Player of the Year award. With the Finals MVP award, the Aces superstar became the only player in WNBA history to win all three major awards in the same season.

Wilson led the Gamecocks to the 2017 national title and won the MOP award. In her four-year stay at USC, Wilson won almost all major awards.

