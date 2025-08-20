"Why are you changing?" - Aliyah Boston compares treatment by referees to Shaq after Stephanie White deems her 'worst officiated post player'

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White unloaded on the WNBA officials this week, saying that Aliyah Boston is the worst officiated post player in the game right now. Just days later, Boston weighed in on the matter during the latest episode of her and Candace Parker's Post Moves podcast.

The Fever forward spoke with the WNBA legend about the way physical players are officiated. As Parker explained, the problem is that the officials can't call fouls on every play. Boston countered, using Shaquille O'Neal as an example, saying:

"See this is the problem, why Why are you changing? Like just because I'm a physical player or Shaq is ... does not mean he's not getting fouled. It's the same difference. Like there's no way you can tell me someone like 6'3 gets stuck behind Shaq."

As Boston explained, referees should let her be physical on the other end of the floor, just as they allow other players to be physical with her.

Parker agreed, referencing the 2024 WNBA Finals, where Breanna Stewart was awarded a foul call late-game, but Napheesa Collier wasn't awarded a similar call just moments later.

Stephanie White unloads on referees regarding Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell

Stephanie White explained to members of the press on Tuesday evening about the poor officiating against her players, like Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. She said:

"I think there's a double standard in how people get their calls. I think Kelsey Mitchell, No. 1, is held or chucked on every freaking possession and never gets a call off the ball.

"I think Aliyah Boston is the worst officiated post player in the league. She never gets a call. There's a double-standard there, certainly. If it's gonna be physical and you're gonna allow some [physicality], then allow both teams to be physical."

While White's comments will likely land her a fine, players and coaches alike have shown this season that they're willing to incur fines in exchange for speaking their minds.

Once the WNBA playoffs begin, it'll be interesting to see if players are allowed to get away with the physical style of play seen in the NBA playoffs.

