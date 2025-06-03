“Why is everyone spazzing?" - Rickea Jackson’s mom lets her frustration show amid pregnancy and Sparks exit rumors

The rumors surrounding Rickea Jackson and her absence from the LA Sparks team have been overblown. The WNBA star, in her sophomore season, has been absent from the Sparks' last two games, fueling speculation on social media, particularly pregnancy rumors as a potential cause.

The Sparks team reported that Jackson was out for "personal reasons." However, the story was twisted on social media, and her pregnancy was trending on the internet soon after.

There were also reports of a rift between the Sparks and the WNBA player after Jackson unfollowed the team on social media and removed the LA Sparks from her Instagram bio.

However, frustrated with the speculations, the Sparks' star mom, Caryn Jackson, took matters into her own hands. She posted a picture of her grand-baby and slammed the media for "spazzing."

It has been a tough season for Jackson on the basketball court. Her numbers have taken a hit on both ends. In the season, when the Sparks had expected Jackson to take one of the front seats to lead the team alongside Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby, she is playing unusually poorly.

In her sophomore year, she is averaging 7.0 points, compared to 13.4 in her rookie season. Her rebounds, assists and other key metrics have taken a big hit. Whatever Jackson is going through, hopefully, she can deal with it in the best possible way.

Rickea Jackson trolls pregnancy news on social media, returns for practice after absence

Rickea Jackson had the perfect response to the rumors of her pregnancy trending on social media. Jackson has been critical of the media blowing the story out of proportion just to get the news out before others.

However, on Monday, she instead trolled the fake pregnancy news and made a hilarious post on X. She posted a selfie in her workout gear and deliberately hid her stomach with the basketball. Moreover, the caption was simply a mic-drop.

"#Itsagirl 💞💞💞💞," Rickea Jackson wrote in the caption.

According to the latest update, Jackson has returned to the Sparks after a brief absence. She also spoke to the media and explained the reason behind the absence.

"Personal time needed, concussion, lingering things, a lot of things that go into it. But [I am] happy to be back," she said.

