"Why do I always be standin like this": DiJonai Carrington baffled with her quirky on-court pose

The Connecticut Sun’s DeJonai Carrington is now in the fourth season of her WNBA career and qualifies as a bit of a veteran. Leading her team alongside DeWanna Bonner, Carrington has enjoyed arguably the best start to a WNBA season thus far.

Her team currently stands at the very top of the Western Conference with a 13-2 record, while Carrington herself is the third leading scorer, behind Bonner and Brionna Jones.

While everything on the court has gone ideally thus far in the campaign, Carrington was not pleased with one particular aspect of the kind of media coverage she has received.

It seems as if too many of her photos from recent games have her standing in a particular pose, with her arms raised over her head and legs crossed over. Initially, the photographer, _josphotography, posted about her pose, and wanted to know if it did not hurt:

He tagged the 26-year-old and wrote the words:

‘that don’t hurt?? Lol.’

DiJonai Carrington on Instagram.

In response, Carrington wondered what it is that leads to her standing in the pose all the time. Alongside a plethora of laughing emojis, she wrote:

“Why do I always be standing like thisssssssss.”

The hilarious response and the initial question from the reporter might result in Carrington choosing to check her pose the next time she is out on the WNBA court. Even though her recent performances suggest that it does not hurt.

DiJonai Carrington has been involved in controversy surrounding Caitlin Clark

The competitive shooting guard is bound to do her best to win every game for her team. That also included mocking Indiana Fever prodigy, Caitlin Clark, during her team’s recent 89-72 victory.

Carrington suggested that Clark was flopping with a hilarious reenactment, which initially led to criticism from fans.

However, since then, the nature of the controversy has shifted. Clark was initially asked about the kind of response some of her fans appeared to have given to every player she has a run-in with.

Apart from Carrington, that also includes Chennedy Carter. Regardless, when Clark claimed that she had no control over them, DiJonai Carrington wrote the following on Twitter:

"Dawg. How one can not be bothered by their name being used to justify racism, bigotry, misogyny, xenophobia, homophobia & the intersectionalities of them all is nuts. We all see the ----. We all have a platform. We all have a voice & they all hold weight. Silence is a luxury."

While Carrington wants Clark to speak out about her supporters who might have responded inappropriately, the Fever star has stayed away from social media narratives.