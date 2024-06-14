WNBA fans flame Dijonai Carrington's Caitlin Clark 'sneak diss' - "Dijonai dropped a harder diss than Kendrick"

DiJonai Carrington stirred the pot on Thursday afternoon by calling out Caitlin Clark for not speaking out against being "weaponized" in debates centered around race. The Connecticut Sun guard/forward didn't mention the Indiana Fever star by name in her tweet, wondering why she didn't take a stance hours after Clark said "I don't see a lot" of the controversy.

Clark later said "People should not be using my name to push those agendas" when asked a second time in the pregame media availability before Indiana beat the Atlanta Dream 91-84. However, in between, Carrington seemingly responded to Clark's initial comments when asked about outside forces weaponizing her name.

"Dawg. How one can not be bothered by their name being used to justify racism, bigotry, misogyny, xenophobia, homophobia & the intersectionalities of them all is nuts. We all see the sh*t. We all have a platform. We all have a voice & they all hold weight. Silence is a luxury," Carrington wrote.

This message wasn't met with good eyes by plenty of fans in the WNBA circle. As usual, when sensitive topics like this surface, everybody will have an opinion, and some fans went after Carrington for her comments.

"Dijonai Carrington dropped a harder diss than Kendrick lmao," somebody wrote.

A group of fans questioned why DiJonai Carrington and others were so interested in Clark's opinion on the matter and one even said that regardless of her stance, nothing would change for a lot of fans.

"lol serious question. Why y’all need this white girl to tell us that racism is bad. She could speak up and they still gon have to same conversations and rhetoric around her no matter what," one fan said.

"So when do y'all speak up about the attack on her for being white? The attack on black men for calling out the bs? 'Black men are the lowest common denominator' - liked by Chennedy Carter...ain't heard a black woman or none of y'all say a peep about it. Silence is loud," another person wrote.

"So CC comes out and says stop i dont stand for that . The racists and homophobic people are gonna say you know what we gotta chill ?" another fan questioned.

Other fans questioned Carrington's words and even brought up the receipts of people attacking Clark.

Caitlin Clark sent a clear message after DiJonai Carrington's message

Following the controversial message from DiJonai Carrington, Caitlin Clark was asked by the same reporter, The Athletic's James Boyd, for a second time about how she felt about her name "her name being weaponized for racism/misogyny."

"People should not be using my name to push those agendas," Clark said. " It's disappointing. It's not acceptable. This league is a league I grew up admiring and wanting to be a part of. Some of the women in this league were my biggest idols and role models growing up."

Caitlin Clark's arrival has sparked a series of debates around the WNBA even as she's brought unprecedented interest to the league.