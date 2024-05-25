Why is Kamilla Cardoso not playing tonight vs Sun? Exploring the status of the No. 3 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft (May 25)

Kamilla Cardoso shared major news about her health this week, stating that she remains a couple of days away from stepping back onto the court and making her official WNBA debut. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft has been sidelined since May 3 after she picked up a shoulder injury during a preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx.

The timetable for her return, which was initially set for four or six weeks, is getting closer by the day. The Sky is coming off a strong performance against the New York Liberty, beating the 2023 WNBA Finals runners-up as visitors to end their unbeaten run.

Kamilla Cardoso won't be available for tonight's game against another unbeaten team in the league, but her return is around the corner, according to the latest update shared by herself.

Earlier this week, Cardoso announced she's aiming for a return on June 1 on Instagram Live. Chicago Sun-Times' Annie Costabile shared the words of Teresa Weatherspoon confirming that Cardoso's return is about to happen.

"I’m gonna go with what Kamilla says," Weatherspoon said.

"I’m trusting Kamilla. Just super excited for her to be out at practice today," Weatherspoon added (via Fox 32 Chicago). "She's one young lady who's ready to play."

Next Saturday, the Sky will face the Indiana Fever, led by Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, which can be an exciting matchup for WNBA fans. This is a tentative date and depending on how the situation develops this week, the Sky will make a decision on Cardoso's status.

Kamilla Cardoso can take the Sky to the next level

The start of the 2024 WNBA season has been sweet for the Sky. They've played only three games but showed interesting stuff in each of them. Angel Reese has been an impactful player for the 2021 WNBA champions, even making history during her first three games as a pro.

Many fans are excited about Kamilla Cardoso's debut to see how she can play alongside Reese after several years of college duels. This team isn't expected to compete with the top squads in the league this season, but they're already showing glimpses of what they can do in the future.

The Sky is going through a rebuilding phase, if they keep developing at this rate, it won't be long before we see them emerge as title contenders against formidable teams like the Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty and tonight's rivals, the Connecticut Sun, among others.