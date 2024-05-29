Why did Nika Muhl not play tonight against the Sky? Closer look at Storm rookie's DNP (May 28)

Nika Muhl did not play tonight against the Chicago Sky because of Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn. She sat out Tuesday's game due to the coach's decision, causing her to miss her fifth game of the season. She previously missed the first four games of the campaign due to visa issues.

According to the official box score of the Storm-Sky game, Muhl got a "DNP - Coach's Decision" tag. It was the first of her career, which might be less than ideal for a rookie trying to find her footing in the WNBA. But why can't Muhl break into the rotation?

The Storm has a very deep guard rotation featuring stars Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jewell Loyd. Victoria Vivians and Sami Whitcomb complete the rotation, so Muhl has some work to do. She also has Kiana Williams, who also had a "DNP - Coach's Decision" on Tuesday, to contend for minutes.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Nika Muhl had visa issues before playing in her first WNBA game

Apart from Tuesday's game, Nika Muhl also missed the first four games of the season due to visa issues. Muhl needs a visa because she's from Croatia and only moved to the United States in 2019 to play for Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies in the NCAA.

The issue was only found before the Seattle Storm's season opener against the Minnesota Lynx on May 14. She was forced to miss the first four games as her paperwork was being processed. It took some time for the final approval, but it came just in time for the Storm's game versus the Indiana Fever.

Muhl even put her issues in a fun light by printing her visa on a T-shirt and wearing it before the Fever game. It even had the word "approved" all over it, which was a light-hearted take on the situation.

"I'm just so blessed to be part of this, and I'm forever grateful. I'm probably going to go home now, and I won't be able to sleep, and just think about this day and everything that happened," Muhl said after the game. [H/T Associated Press]

Expand Tweet

Nika Muhl still waiting to score her first WNBA points

Despite playing in two games for the Seattle Storm, Nika Muhl is still waiting to score her first WNBA points. She went scoreless in both games she played due to not being part of the team's rotation. She played three minutes in the Storm's win over the Indiana Fever.

Muhl had two rebounds and missed her only field goal attempt, a 3-point shot. She followed it up by playing four minutes in the blowout win over the Washington Mystics. She had two rebounds but didn't attempt any shots. She committed her first personal foul.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback