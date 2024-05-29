"Let me get the technicals" - Fever HC inadvertently pins blame on Caitlin Clark over frivolous officiating complaints

Indiana Fever coach Christie Sides inadvertently put Caitlin Clark and her players under the bus after the team's 88-82 loss to the LA Sparks. Sides' postgame comments warned her players not to get technical fouls and let her handle issues like that.

Clark was called for a technical foul late in the first quarter following a call against Lexie Hull on Aari McDonald. Sides was asked about it after the game and wanted her players to let her talk to the officials.

"We're spending too much time talking to the officials. We've got to leave that alone. We've got to just play our game and let them do their job and not put it in their hands. ... We shouldn't get technicals. Let me get the technicals," Sides said. [H/T Matthew Byrne on X]

The technical foul call seemed to have fueled Caitlin Clark's performance against the LA Sparks. She finished with a career-high 30 points plus five rebounds, six assists and three steals. She went 7-for-16 and had five fouls and seven turnovers.

Clark's offense has steadily improved over the course of the season, but there's some work to be done on her fouls and turnovers. But despite the scoring from the No. 1 overall pick, the Sparks got an 88-82 win led by Kia Nurse, who had 22 points.

Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston played well for the Fever, but they need more from other players like NaLyssa Smith, Temi Fagbenle and the rest of the team. The Indiana Fever are now 1-7 three weeks into the season, so Christie Sides might be feeling a little pressure.

Indiana Fever fans upset with Christie Sides' comments about Caitlin Clark

Several Indiana Fever fans are not happy with coach Christie Sides' comments about technical fouls and Caitlin Clark. Some fans even argued that Clark was doing Sides' job of fighting for her team against some questionable calls by referees.

"Well then get them techs. You never fight for your players. You don't even use your challenges," a fan wrote.

"I've heard her throw players under the bus too many times. That's not it. Has she taken accountability once this season?" one fan asked.

"Caitlin does better talking to the press than her own coach. Why would she even say something like that to the media?" another fan commented.

It's difficult for some Indiana Fever fans to not feel upset with a 1-7 start to the season with players like Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston on the roster.

Just like in the NBA, the coach will get the blame if the team is performing poorly. Throwing players under the bus also makes it easier for fans to justify their request to fire the coach.