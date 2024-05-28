Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky Prediction and Odds | 2024 WNBA Season (May 28)

The Seattle Storm will hit the road to face the Chicago Sky on Tuesday, May 28. The matchup will be the first time the teams face each other this year. Their last meeting was on Aug. 28, 2023, when the Sky defeated the Storm 90-85.

Going into the game, the Storm hold a 3-3 record for the season, after defeating the Washington Mystics 101-69 on Saturday. Nneka Ogwumike led the Storm's victory charge with 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Sky have a 2-2 record after losing to the Connecticut Sun 86-82 on Saturday. Marina Mabrey led the team's losing effort with 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Storm-Sky matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The game will be televised on The U, FOX13+ and Prime Video. The fans can also live-stream on FuboTV or via the WNBA League Pass.

Trending

Moneyline: Storm (-145) vs. Sky (+120)

Spread: Storm (-3.5) vs. Sky (+3.5)

Total (O/U): 163.5

Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky preview

Seattle and Chicago have faced each other 44 times in the WNBA, with the Storm winning 24 of them. However, the Sky held a 3-1 record against the Storm in the 2023 season before being eliminated by the Las Vegas Aces in Round 1 of the postseason. Meanwhile, the Storm failed to make the playoffs.

Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky injury report and starting lineups

The Storm have only Mackenzie Holmes listed as out for the season on their injury report. Coach Noelle Quinn is anticipated to deploy a starting lineup of Jewell Loyd (G), Skylar Diggins-Smith (G), Nneka Ogwumike (F), Victoria Vivians (F) and Ezi Magbegor (C).

Meanwhile, the Sky have four players listed on their injury report. Diamond DeShields and Isabelle Harrison are questionable, with their involvement being a game-time decision. Kamilla Cardoso and Nikolina Milic are listed as out for the game.

Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon is expected to use a starting lineup of Marina Mabrey (G), Dana Evans (G), Diamond DeShields (F), Angel Reese (F) and Elizabeth Williams (C).

Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky prediction

Coming off a 32-point victory that marked back-to-back wins, the Seattle Storm is anticipated to protect their home court on Tuesday and keep their winning streak alive against the Chicago Sky.