  "Why isn't she trying to play": Skip Bayless baffled amid Caitlin Clark's 2025 WNBA playoffs absence citing injury

"Why isn't she trying to play": Skip Bayless baffled amid Caitlin Clark's 2025 WNBA playoffs absence citing injury

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 27, 2025 04:28 GMT
"Why isn't she trying to play": Skip Bayless baffled amid Caitlin Clark's 2025 WNBA playoffs absence citing injury.

Veteran sports analyst Skip Bayless continues to speculate about Caitlin Clark’s season-ending injury. In late August, he wondered if the Indiana Fever’s prolonged absence was due to her taking a “mental break” from the “on-court bullying” and “cheap shots.” Bayless brought back the same issue but with a different twist in his podcast on Friday.

“A groin [injury], if you give it two months, it should be good to go. There’s so much treatment you can use today. … Why isn’t she trying to play? I don’t know, 10 minutes a night, 15 minutes a night? Is it about the slump? Does she not wanna risk going right back into the shooting slump?”
Caitlin Clark last played on July 15 during the Indiana Fever’s 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun. The team announced a day later that she would sit out until healthy again after dealing with a right groin injury. After so much hope of returning before the playoffs, the Fever shut her down in early September.

After the Fever announced their decision to prematurely end Clark’s season, she informed her fans the same thing. Clark tweeted that she worked hard and diligently to return, but it was not meant to be.

The two-time All-Star averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. She shot 41.7%, including 27.9% from behind the arc. Except for her assists and steals, Clark’s numbers dipped, particularly her shooting efficiency.

A clip of Caitlin Clark working on her shot heading into Game 3 of Aces-Fever showdown quickly went viral. She seemed to be moving fine, prompting fans and Skip Bayless to wonder why she is not playing.

Skip Bayless said that if Caitlin Clark had been male and playing in the NBA, she would have been called out

Skip Bayless said that he found it hard to watch the WNBA without Caitlin Clark. Bayless continued with a different perspective on the situation:

“If Caitlin Clark were a ‘He’ right now playing in the NBA, the world would be going crazy over, ‘Hey, Caitlin, why aren’t you playing?’ But because she’s a she and because the WNBA is the most secretive league in the history of professional sports, somehow she and it have gotten away with everybody just shrugging.”
The Fever ended any potential Clark return when they submitted their playoff roster. Without her on the active list, she wouldn’t be able to play even if she were to receive the green light to play.

Skip Bayless and some fans can continue to speculate about her absence, but the Fever will finish the season with her on the sidelines.

Edited by Michael Macasero
