"Why do you wait till you get on social media": Shannon Sharpe rebukes Chennedy Carter's social media jab at Caitlin Clark

NFL legend Shannon Sharpe rebuked Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter's social media jab at Caitlin Clark after their mid-game altercation in the Sky-Fever game on Friday. In his podcast "Nightcap," Sharpe called out Carter for waiting to take a jab at the Indiana Fever's star rookie on social media instead of during the media session after the game.

"What she tweeted, she could have said that in the media session," Sharpe said. "If you gonna stand on business, stand on that. You've got yo dogs, you've got your girls. You ride for them girls, say that."

"Why do you wait till you get on social media," Sharpe continued. "You see how that courage is? See when you behind that screen as opposed to having to face the music."

After refusing to answer media questions related to Caitlin Clark in the post-game interview, Carter took to Threads to take the hit at the 2024 WNBA Draft's No. 1 pick.

"Beside three point shooting what does she bring to the table man 😂," Carter wrote on Threads.

With just over 15 seconds remaining in the third quarter of the Sky-Fever matchup on Friday, Carter shoulder-checked Clark before the Fever's inbound.

The hit on Clark was deemed a common away-from-play foul instead of a flagrant foul, which led to the Fever's head coach, Christie Sides calling out the WNBA's officiating on X.

The game concluded with the Indiana Fever clinching the win 71-70 against the Chicago Sky to record their first home victory of the season. Caitlin Clark registered 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and one steal in the Fever's winning effort, while Chennedy Carter led the Sky's losing effort with 19 points, four rebounds, six assists, and one steal in the game.

Chennedy Carter's foul on Caitlin Clark upgraded by WNBA

Upon review after the conclusion of the game, Chennedy Carter's controversial foul on Caitlin Clark was upgraded to a flagrant foul after it was originally deemed a common away-from-play foul.

When asked about how she responds to such situations in the post-game interview, Clark wants her play to do the talking.

"It's just not a basketball play but you gotta play through it, that's what basketball is about at this level," Clark said.

Many players and analysts have chimed in on the ungrateful display of WNBA players for Clark. However, the rookie is unfazed by it.