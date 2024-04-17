Why do WNBA players get paid less? Breaking down pay scale gap in comparison to NBA players

The WNBA's pay has continued to be a hot topic of discussion among basketball fans in the wake of Caitlin Clark being drafted with the first pick of the 2024 draft on Monday night. In the first year of her four-year, $338,056 contract, Clark will earn just $76,535 compared to Victor Wembanyama earning $12.1 million in his rookie year. The main reason behind this is that the league's revenue is just $60 million.

Similarly, while Wembanyama's four-year rookie contract is worth $55.1 million, the largest NBA contract pays far more when compared to the largest women's contract. This year, for example, Steph Curry was the highest-paid NBA player, earning $51.9 million as part of a four-year, $215 million deal.

On the flip side, three players tied for the title of highest-paid female player, with Arike Ogunbowale, Jewell Loyd and Kahleah Copper all making $241,984. In the case of the largest women's contract, that title belongs to Elena Delle Donne, who is on a four-year, $899,480 contract.

But why is it that these players make so much less than their NBA counterparts? As previously mentioned, much of the pay gap comes down to the revenue gap between the two leagues, with the NBA earning an annual revenue of over $10 billion in recent seasons.

Comparatively, the WNBA earns just $60 million per year on average. This, of course, means that until the league begins to earn more money, players won't make more money.

Looking at the 'Caitlin Clark effect' and how it will impact pay in the WNBA

While players like Caitlin Clark are poised to take the WNBA by storm and longtime stars like Elena Delle Donne make far less than NBA players, that could start to change. As we saw this year in the women's March Madness tournament, the South Carolina-Iowa final drew more viewers than the men's final.

This marked the first time that the women's tournament drew in more viewers than the men's tournament, and it's largely due to the "Caitlin Clark effect." In addition to the University of Iowa star bringing a larger audience to the NCAA finals, her play is expected to bring viewers to the WNBA as well.

Prior to the women's March Madness final, reports had already emerged that season ticket prices for the Indiana Fever had skyrocketed. With the team expected to draft Caitlin Clark first, fans were already lining up virtually to purchase tickets.

The Caitlin Clark effect was then on full display, as the Fever's schedule will see them play 36 of their 40 games on national TV. With an increase in viewership and fans from around the country eager to see her play both at home and on the road, league revenue is sure to go up.

As commissioner Cathy Engelbert indicated in an interview with CNBC, she hopes to double the WNBA's media rights fees in the future. This would, of course, result in more money for the league and, in turn, larger contracts.

With Caitlin Clark now signed to the Fever and several other notable NCAA standouts a part of the league, the league could soon begin making more money.

