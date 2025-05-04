Will Caitlin Clark play today vs Brazil National Team? Latest on Fever superstar's availability for preseason game (May 4)

Caitlin Clark remains doubtful for the Indiana Fever’s preseason matchup against the Brazil National Team on Sunday. The game marks the second of a back-to-back for the Fever, who opened their preseason with an overtime win against the Washington Mystics on Saturday.

Ad

Clark sat out the opener due to a left leg injury. Though she was initially listed as questionable, the medical staff ultimately chose to hold her out as a precaution to prevent further aggravation.

Once again listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest, Clark’s availability will be a game-time decision based on how she feels during warm-ups. However, there's growing optimism she may suit up, especially with the game being held in Iowa, her former collegiate home, and set to be nationally televised.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the Fever’s win over the Mystics, head coach Stephanie White expressed optimism about Caitlin Clark’s recovery, noting that the rookie has made significant progress over the past 24 hours. White sounded hopeful that Clark would be able to suit up and make her preseason debut on Sunday.

"She (Caitlin Clark) had a lot of progress in the last 24 hours, and that was our goal," White said. "Our goal is to see how she progresses everyday, so we'll see what happens and see how she feels after the workout she went through today. Hopefully she'll be ready to go tomorrow."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although Clark didn’t suit up or see any action on Saturday, her presence on the bench was unmistakable. The Fever guard was animated and energetic throughout the game, enthusiastically cheering on her teammates at every opportunity. She also took on a leadership role from the sidelines, offering guidance and sharing insights like a seasoned floor general in a coaching hat.

Where to watch Indiana Fever vs. Brazil National Team preseason game?

The Indiana Fever vs. Brazil National Team preseason game will take place on Sunday, May 4, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The game will tip off at 4 p.m. EST (1 p.m. PT).

Fans can watch Caitlin Clark in action on ESPN as the Fever vs. Brazil game will be telecast nationally. Live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More